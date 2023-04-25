Miranda Lambert Just Shared Her Nonny's Tuna Salad—and You'll Want to Make It on Repeat

When you read Miranda Lambert's first book, Y'All Eat Yet? Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin Kitchen, don't be surprised if you feel like you're a big part of the country star's family. That's because the book is filled not only with recipes but also with family stories from the group of women who raised the three-time Grammy winner.

When told that her book felt like it was written by a friend, Lambert told EatingWell she was touched.

"I haven't gotten to talk to that many people who have read it, so thank you for saying that," says the 39-year-old singer, songwriter and guitarist. "This whole book was about friendship and hospitality and having your tribe. It's all about a group of women that stick together through thick and thin."

In fact, Lambert, the reigning Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year, says it was during mealtime where every great memory was forged.

"My memories revolve around cooking and cleaning and eating together," she says. "That's why I wanted to put this book together with recipes and stories. The ladies in this book were so influential in my becoming a woman. I'm thankful to share this journey with them."

She also wanted to write a cookbook that wouldn't be intimidating.

"It's not scary, and the recipes aren't hard," she says. "That's kind of like the way I entertain. I always say: Your china doesn't always have to match!"

Turns out, Lambert's cookbook was three years in the making and began to take shape during a pandemic activity she did with her friends.

"Every week my friends' husbands would pick an ingredient, and we would have to make something with five ingredients without Googling a recipe," she says, adding that one recipe made during that time made it into the book—her friend Heidi's enchilada casserole. "It was my manager who said this was bigger than a Shutterfly book of recipes among friends."

Among Lambert's favorite recipes: her Nonny's Tuna Salad, made all the more unusual thanks to the addition of Honeycrisp apples, now a no-longer-secret ingredient.