Joy Bauer Just Shared Her Recipe for 2-Ingredient Chocolate Fudge Cakes—and They Pack an Anti-Inflammatory Punch

No oven needed for these simple treats!

By
Leah Goggins
Leah Goggins headshot
Leah Goggins

Leah Goggins is a digital fellow for EatingWell. Based in Birmingham, Alabama, she is a devotee of old movies, farmers' markets and Ina Garten's tomato sandwich with basil mayo recipe. Leah has a degree in news media and English from The University of Alabama.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 17, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Jessica Ball
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, has been with EatingWell for three years and works as the associate nutrition editor for the brand. She is a registered dietitian with a master's in food, nutrition and sustainability. In addition to EatingWell, her work has appeared in Food & WineReal SimpleParentsBetter Homes and Gardens and MyRecipes.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
a photo of Joy Bauer and her easy Easy, Fudgy Chocolate Cakes
Photo: Lucy Schaeffer

You can never have enough easy recipes in your back pocket, especially if they use just a handful of pantry ingredients. Whether you're suddenly in the mood for a bowl of soup, a quick salad or a sweet treat, having the right ingredients on hand can make mealtime way more delicious. And since a hankering for something sweet doesn't always come at a convenient time, it can be nice to know you have a go-to dessert to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Joy Bauer, the registered dietitian and resident nutrition expert for TODAY, just shared a super easy chocolate fudge cake recipe that's definitely entering our pantry dessert repertoire. The dietitian took to Instagram to share her #NoOvenNeeded recipe, a quick 2-ingredient treat that one commenter called the most "decadent yummy recipe" out there.

All you'll need for Bauer's recipe is a cup of canned pumpkin purée and 2 1/4 cups of melted chocolate chips. You can swap in whatever kind of chocolate chips you prefer, whether they're milk, dark, semisweet or even a no-added-sugar brand. Simply melt your chips, combine them with the pumpkin and divvy up the mixture into 10 lined wells of a muffin tin, smoothing out the tops as you go. (Though you might typically spritz a little cooking oil in your liners, Bauer says there's no need with this recipe.)

And there's an extra kicker for folks who'd rather have a no-cook recipe—instead of baking these cakes, you simply pop them into the fridge to chill for at least 2 hours, then serve them up. Since there's no need to fire up the oven for this recipe, you can keep the kitchen cool on a warm day. If you want to zhuzh them up a little more, just add some whipped cream, berries or shaved chocolate for a rich and decadent treat that barely takes 10 minutes to whip up. And according to Bauer and commenters, the pumpkin taste is pretty negligible, so you don't have to save this treat for the fall, either.

And if the ease and simplicity of this recipe isn't enough to win you over, the health benefits of both ingredients might appeal to you. Research indicates that cocoa can be better for you than you might think. Cocoa contains flavanols, antioxidants that can help protect your heart health, possibly lowering your risk for heart attacks. Those antioxidants may also help tamp down chronic inflammation in the body by protecting your tissues. (Dark chocolate can be especially good for you, as it's richer in flavonoids and typically lower in added sugar.)

Chronic inflammation can be a real bother, adversely affecting your sleep, your digestion and even your blood pressure in certain cases. But there are plenty of foods you can add to your diet that have an anti-inflammatory effect—and that includes cocoa. Plus, pumpkin can help your body produce more vitamin A and contains lots of carotenoids to help with your eye health.

However you top your mini cakes, you'll be relieved to have this recipe top of mind when your sweet tooth strikes—especially on a toasty day.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
a photo of Giada De Laurentiis
Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared Her Nonna's Lemon Almond Ricotta Muffins, and They're Perfect for Spring
a photo of Ina Garten and EatingWell's Rhubarb-Strawberry Galette
Ina Garten Just Shared Her Favorite Spring Dessert Recipe—and Fans Say It's an "All-Time Favorite"
a photo of peaches
8 Sweet Fruits to Help Satisfy Your Sugar Craving Naturally
a side by side of Joy Bauer and EatingWell's Instant Pot Carrot Soup
Joy Bauer's Anti-Inflammatory Sippable Soup Is Perfect for Cold and Flu Season
a photo of Joy Bauer
Joy Bauer Shares Her Favorite Protein-Rich Dinners for Heart Health—Here's How to Make Them
Chocomole Pudding
27 Healthy Valentine's Day Treats with Chocolate
Crispy Smashed Beets with Feta on a holiday background
7 Anti-Inflammatory Foods You Should Be Eating This Winter
a collage of Ina Garten holding a spoon and a plaid background
Ina Garten Is Sharing a Dessert Recipe Each Day for Thanksgiving—Including This Pie That's "Actually Better" with a Store-Bought Crust
a photo of milk being poured into an iced coffee
Drinking Coffee with Milk May Help Reduce Inflammation, According to New Research
an illustration of a heart with fruit
The 5 Best Fruits to Help Improve Your Heart Health
8110978.jpg
7 Anti-Inflammatory Fats You Should Eat, According to a Dietitian
Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili
The 6 Best Budget-Friendly Antioxidant-Rich Foods, According to a Dietitian
green salad with edamame and beets
The 6 Best Budget-Friendly Anti-Inflammatory Foods, According to a Dietitian
Chocolate-Cherry Dump Cake
22 Healthy & Delicious Dessert Recipes Without Eggs
a photo of Giada de Laurentiss
Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared Her Tiramisu Recipe That's Perfect for Making Ahead 
a photo of Padma Lakshmi alongside EatingWell's recipe photo of Chopped Salad with Chickpeas, Olives & Feta
Padma Lakshmi Loves This Easy 5-Ingredient Chickpea Salad That She's Been Making for 20 Years