ThePrep: Delicious Sheet-Pan Dinners That Support Your Immune System With seasonal spring allergies on the rise and some viruses circulating, it's definitely time to support your immunity. Published on April 14, 2023 Your Meal Plan Something to Sip On What's Inspiring Me This Week Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday! Figuring out what's for dinner can be challenging for many, including myself. When I'm unsure of what to make, I rely on easy and quick meals that will help me get the job done in no time. And many times, sheet-pan recipes are just what save the weeknights when my brain is on the fritz. This week's flavor-packed meals are made in a sheet pan, making for streamlined cooking and easy cleanup. Your Meal Plan With seasonal spring allergies on the rise and some viruses circulating, it's definitely time to support your immunity. While more research is needed to prove that a single nutrient may boost immunity, the foods you eat can positively affect your immune system—mainly those high in nutrients like protein, zinc, and vitamins A, C, D and E. This week's dinners fit our nutrition parameters for healthy immunity by containing at least two of these vital nutrients in sufficient amounts to promote proper immune function. For example, recipes containing 10 or more grams of protein and 18 milligrams or more of vitamin C. Sunday's Sheet-Pan Chili-Lime Salmon with Potatoes & Peppers is one of my favorite immune-supporting dinners. All the ingredients featured in this recipe's name are rich in nutrients with anti-inflammatory properties. For instance, lime and peppers are packed with vitamin C, one of the most well-known components that help your body fight against invaders. Chili powder not only adds heat and makes for a delicious coating on the salmon, but it also helps open your sinuses. And salmon and potatoes contain nutrients with immune-supporting properties, including anthocyanins, zinc and vitamin D. Sunday: Sheet-Pan Chili-Lime Salmon with Potatoes & PeppersMonday: Roasted Gnocchi & Brussels Sprouts with Meyer Lemon VinaigretteTuesday: Honey-Garlic Chicken Thighs with Carrots & BroccoliWednesday: Mini Meatloaves with Green Beans & PotatoesThursday: Sheet-Pan Chicken FajitasFriday: Spicy Jerk Shrimp Get the printable shopping list. Something to Sip On While I would love to sit and have a warm breakfast every morning, in reality, that doesn't always happen. Sometimes I grab something from the fridge or have a late breakfast. And that's when smoothies come in handy—especially during warmer weather, as they are deliciously refreshing. And to continue helping my immune system work properly, I like to sip on this Pineapple Green Smoothie. This almost 5-star recipe is creamy and rich and uses baby spinach, banana, Greek yogurt and pineapple to deliver lots of protein and vitamins C and A. Get the Recipe: Pineapple Green Smoothie What's Inspiring Me This Week There's nothing more relaxing than walking around every aisle at Costco when it isn't jam-packed. I can take all the time I need without feeling pressured because the lines are too long. And April's great deals give me another reason to run to the store after work. Some of the items I'm most excited about are the fruity frozen bars and KIND bars. Find Out More: The 7 Best Sale Items at Costco in April I wish you all a great week, and if you have any questions or requests for future newsletters, please let me know by emailing ThePrep@eatingwell.com! Don't forget to add a recipe review if you try one.