What Is Pineapple Tea & Can It Help Relieve Allergies?

Pineapples are in season, so you may be looking to add them to your salads, fish tacos or salsa. But lately, a recipe has been trending featuring the popular fruit that's said to help with allergies.

Pineapple tea has been trending recently, and many are hailing it as a solution to help support their immune systems and relieve all sorts of allergies. But is this true, and is pineapple tea safe to drink? Read on to find out what exactly is in pineapple tea and if it's truly a solution to relieving your allergies.

What Is Pineapple Tea?

The name is pretty straightforward, but pineapple tea might not be exactly what you'd expect. Alongside commonly added flavors like cinnamon, turmeric, ginger and honey, the tea boils down not only the part of the pineapple that you eat, but also the skin and leaves. The skin of the pineapple contains an enzyme called bromelain, which is what's said to provide the majority of the nutritional benefits touted in pineapple tea.

Bromelain is a type of enzyme called a proteolytic enzyme that, according to research, may offer benefits like helping to reduce inflammation in the body. Because of its anti-inflammatory properties, bromelain may be able to help relieve pesky symptoms of inflammation like digestive issues and a weakened immune system.

Can Pineapple Tea Help Relieve Allergies?

Pineapple tea is thought to help relieve allergies, and that may be true due to the bromelain present in the pineapple skin. If you have chronic inflammation, you may have an overstimulated and overworked immune system. Your body may not be fully supported to fight off common bacteria and viruses, so that's why whenever there's a sickness going around, you might be catching it more frequently. This can also influence how severe your allergy symptoms are. But to be clear, bromelain and pineapple tea in general are more helpful for symptom management, and there is not strong evidence to suggest it will treat or prevent you from getting allergies, seasonal or otherwise.

Even though research backs the anti-inflammatory benefits of bromelain in pineapple, this drink is not a be-all and end-all. Drinking pineapple tea every day will not completely rid you of your allergies or ward off any illness that comes your way. If you're facing significant or consistent problems with your allergies, talk to an allergy specialist or your primary care doctor to find the best medication or treatment for your symptoms.

The Bottom Line

Pineapple tea is a healthy drink that may have anti-inflammatory effects, in part thanks to the bromelain found in pineapple skin. However, it's not a magical concoction that will completely alleviate allergies of any kind. It's safe to drink for those who tolerate pineapple, so if you're interested and have access to the ingredients, give it a try to see if it's right for your routine. And if you're looking for a drink with a similar flavor profile, try our own Pine Drink for a refreshing sip as the weather warms up! But remember that pineapple tea is not required in a healthy anti-inflammatory eating pattern, and it's not a substitute for medical treatment for allergies. Always talk to your health care team before trying something new.