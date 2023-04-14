Is It Safe to Eat From a Dented Can?

The answer may actually surprise you.

By
Isadora Baum
Isadora Baum
Isadora Baum

Isadora Baum is a freelance writer, certified health coach and published author of three books. After graduating from Northwestern University, she moved to Chicago, where she's lived since. Her writing has been published on Allrecipes.com, LIVESTRONG.com, Well+Good, Women'sHealthMag.com, Men'sHealth.com, Self.com, POPSUGAR, health.com, as well as on CookingLight.com, EatingWell.com, Shape.com, Prevention.com and more.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 14, 2023
a photo of a dented can
Photo: Getty Images

When it comes to opening up a can of beans for stuffing tacos or whipping up a quick and easy protein-packed salad, it's a no brainer. Beans are incredibly versatile and nutritious, so it makes sense they'd be a staple for both vegetarians and meat lovers.

However, what if the can has a dent in it? Are you still able to break into it and prepare a week of meals?

It Really Depends on the Dent

When it comes to a dented can, the size and location of the dent matters most, says Toby Amidor, M.S., RD, dietitian, food safety expert and cookbook author.

"Usually dents on cans are caused by the cans falling or being hit. This can be problematic if it is in the seam of the can, as it can allow the bacteria to enter the can and potentially make someone sick," she says. So, if your can has a dent in the seam, it's worth tossing in order to protect your health.

If there isn't much damage, you should be okay. "If a can containing food has a small dent, but is otherwise in good shape, the food should be safe to eat," she explains. So, if you have a can of tuna that has a tiny bend in a harmless spot and seems otherwise okay, feel free to open it up and see how it looks.

Yet, any larger of a dent is worrisome. "If the can has a deep dent then it should be discarded. A deep dent is defined as one that you can lay your finger into," she says. Cans with large dents or dents on the seam should definitely be discarded.

Why is this something to avoid? "Deep dents often have sharp points and a sharp dent on either the top or side seam can damage the seam and allow bacteria to enter the can," she explains.

And, while any sort of canned food is susceptible to dents and damage, and it doesn't matter the type of food that is inside in terms of safety—only the dent itself is a factor.

The Takeaway

So, examine the damage if you do end up bringing home a dented can from the grocery store. Your best bet is to try and avoid purchasing damaged cans, to completely nix the risk.

However, if you drop it on the way upstairs or notice the dent after you bought it, just use these rules as a guide to make sure you stay as safe as possible.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
grocery store canned goods aisle
Do Canned Foods Expire?
a photo of yogurt in a bowl with a spoon scooping some out and a red X over it
How to Tell If Yogurt Is Bad
a photo of some cutting an onion on a cutting board
Are Cut, Raw Onions Poisonous?
a photo of Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande on Body-Shaming Comments: "You Never Know What Someone Is Going Through"
a loaf of bread with a red X over it
Is It Safe to Eat Moldy Bread?
a photo of a woman eating noodles while browsing on her laptop
6 Things That Make Your Acid Reflux Worse
a photo of someone looking at an egg from a carton of eggs
Grade AA vs. Grade A Eggs: What's the Difference?
a photo of hands holding a knife and work, digging into a plateful of pills
Do Diet Pills Work? Here's What Dietitians Want You to Know
an egg with a small cracked shell
Is it Safe to Eat an Egg with a Small Crack in the Shell?
a collage of Egg Diet friendly foods including an hard boiled egg, chicken breast, and spinach
What Is the Egg Diet and Is It Safe?
Simple Cabbage Salad
What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Salad Every Day
a photo of cubed swiss cheese with a red X over it
How to Tell If Cheese Is Bad
Easy Brown Rice Pilaf with Spring Vegetables
How to Know If Frozen Food Is Safe to Eat After Losing Power
a photo of a pregnant woman looking at her refrigerator
11 Foods to Avoid During Pregnancy
a bottle of kombucha
What Happens to Your Body When You Drink Kombucha Every Day
a photo of a cooked egg
4 "Bad" Fats You Should Be Eating, According to Dietitians