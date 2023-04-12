The 7 Best Sale Items at Costco in April

Hey, we get it: A membership club's size and selection can feel daunting! But buying in bulk can result in serious savings—if you can cut through all of the 4,000 or so options.

Some items, like frozen berries, are pretty much always a steal compared to their supermarket counterparts. Others are only discounted for a short period of time. For that reason, we love to keep our eyes peeled for the latest Warehouse Savings that are ripe and ready for you to shop and save during April 2023.

7 of the Best Deals at Costco This Month

Including a chef-beloved blender that will make smoothie prep super-easy, tinned fish that will help you eat heart-healthy, refreshing ice pops to help you kick off summer a little early and more, these are the current Costco sale items we're lusting over most.

1. Vitamix E520

$100 off in warehouses and online

A best blender pick of many EatingWell editors, recipe developers and dietitians (not to mention chefs and home cooks around the world), Vitamix appliances are usually a hefty an investment, true. But Costco has one of their popular models, the E520, for more than $200 lower than the listed retail price and $100 off the usual price at the warehouse store. For a limited time, $299.99 will get you the 64-ounce blender and base, which has 10 variable speeds, a pulse feature, as well as program settings for smoothies, hot soups and frozen desserts. (Cottage cheese "ice cream," anyone?) This Vitamix blender package also comes with two 22-ounce tumblers with stainless steel straws so you can take your smoothies to-go. (Don't have a Costco membership? Save $120 on any Vitamix model you like with this shopping hack.)

2. KIND Bars

$6 off per 20-pack in warehouses and online

Wait, are granola bars healthy? They can be, if you shop wisely. KIND bars are an EatingWell RD favorite since they're tasty, easy to enjoy on-the-go and are just sweet enough; the brand promises that their recipes have 50% less added sugar than the average nutrition bar. Whether you choose one of the 10 Dark Chocolate Almond and Sea Salt bars or one of the 10 Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate Almond bars, each has just 5 grams of total sugar and a filling combo platter of 6 to 7 grams of fiber, 15 grams of fat and 5 grams of protein.

3. Season Skinless and Boneless Sardines in Olive Oil

$3.30 off per 6-pack of cans in warehouses and online

Speaking of protein, tinned fish is one pantry staple protein that's having its well-deserved moment in the spotlight. Fully-loaded with heart-healthy fats, vitamin D, Calcium and 22(!) grams of protein per tin, these sardines remind us why this is one food trend we fully support. (In addition to sardines, by the way, oysters, anchovies, mussels and mackerel can all be found online and at supermarkets in pop-cap tins.) However, the tinned fish trend can be an expensive one to try if you're seeking out sustainable options. This Costco find features wild-caught fish packed with olive oil, salt and nothing else—and for far less than your Starbucks latte.

4. CJ Foods Chicken and Cilantro Mini Wontons

$3 off in warehouses only

Even Ina Garten has admitted to turning to store-bought products, like Trader Joe' Apple Tart, to make entertaining easier. If it's good enough for Garten, it's definitely good enough for us! We'll be taking a cue from the Food Network host with the most by buying a bag of these heat-and-eat frozen wontons. This ingredient list is fairly short, the sodium content is reasonable (150 milligrams in 4 bites) and they're ready to share in less than 5 minutes. Bonus: Freezer snacks like these are ideal for drop-in guests or when you might need one last appetizer to fill everyone up via a snack dinner.

5. Outshine Frozen Fruit Bars

$3 off per 24-pack in warehouses only

Summer tastes like ice pops, if you ask us. No ice cream truck is required to enjoy these strawberry, mango, grape and tangerine bars, though. You can find them in Costco's freezer aisle at a discount this month. Each one has just 60 to 80 calories and 12 grams or less of sugar, and the first ingredient in every flavor is either the fruit itself or in puree or juice form.

6. Stacy's Pita Chips

$3.30 off per 28-ounce bag in warehouses only

We pretty much always keep a bag of pita chips on hand. Not only are they one of our favorite vehicles for any dip recipe, they're also one of our favorite salad toppings and bistro box lunch additions. Costco's sizable bags ensure we won't run out of these twice-baked, ultra-crunchy chips any time soon—even if we snack on a serving each day.

7. Kirkland Signature Shredded Parmigiano Reggiano

$4 off per 1-pound container in warehouses only

Normally, to save money (and guarantee easier melting and a better mouthfeel), we suggest buying blocks, wheels or wedges of cheese whole. However, some days we're crunched for time or don't want to dirty another dish, and prefer to reach for pre-shredded cheese. That's where this tub comes in handy. With a full pound of ready-to-sprinkle shreds, this Parm is primed for Chicken and Spinach Skillet Pasta with Lemon & Parmesan, Best Caesar Salad with Crispy Parmesan and so much more. Don't think you can make it through the full 16 ounces before it expires? Transfer it to the freezer for up to 6 months.