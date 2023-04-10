Costco Is Selling Starbucks Brand Sous Vide Egg Bites–But Are They Healthy?

These egg bites have rose in popularity thanks to their flavor and convenience. Here we take a deeper dive into their nutrition.

Nea Arentzen
Nea Arentzen

Nea Arentzen is a writer, content creator and recipe developer who loves all things food, health and wellness.

Published on April 10, 2023
Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, has been with EatingWell for three years and works as the associate nutrition editor for the brand. She is a registered dietitian with a master's in food, nutrition and sustainability. In addition to EatingWell, her work has appeared in Food & WineReal SimpleParentsBetter Homes and Gardens and MyRecipes.

a side by side of a Costco storefront and the Starbucks sous vide egg bites
Photo: Getty Images/Starbucks

Costco is known for having a variety of products we love, and they just added another to their inventory. In the past, Costco has carried other brands of copycat Starbucks egg bites, but for a limited time only, they've stocked their shelves with the original Starbucks Sous Vide Bacon & Gruyère Egg White Bites. Starbucks egg bites have been around for a while and rose to popularity due to their taste and convenience. They now have three different flavors: Bacon & Gruyère, Egg White & Roasted Red Pepper, and Kale & Mushroom Egg Bites. They align with our high-protein and low-carb nutrition parameters and can be eaten as a quick and easy breakfast or filling snack.

Sous vide egg bites are often made with eggs, milk, cheese (in this case, cottage cheese too) and some sort of veggie or meat filling. Rather than baked in an oven, the egg bites are cooked in a heat-controlled water bath, which helps give them their soft and fluffy, souffle-like texture. Cooking them sous vide-style also allows you to reheat the bites in a better way, and eliminates the extra cooking oil and/or butter that would otherwise be used for greasing the muffin tin. And if you are feeling ambitious, you can try our Copycat Starbucks Spinach & Mushroom Egg Bites—no sous vide machine required.

It's no secret that these Starbuck egg bites are delicious, but can also be a good option for those with busy schedules and for those looking to increase protein intake. However, how healthy are they actually?

We took a deeper look into the product's nutrition, and here is how it breaks down:

Nutrition: 1 Serving size: 130g (or two egg bites)

  • 300 calories
  • 20 g total fat (12 g saturated fat)
  • 215 mg cholesterol
  • 680 mg sodium
  • 9 g total carbohydrate
  • 2 g sugar
  • 0 g fiber
  • 19 g protein

After reading the nutrition label, we were surprised to see only 10 main ingredients–cottage cheese, eggs, milk, cheese, butter, bacon, rice & corn starch, vinegar, and hot sauce. If you're in a pinch and you need a high-protein meal or snack, these can be a good option. However, if you're watching your sodium and saturated fat intake, you might want to consider making a more heart-healthy breakfast at home (we have several recipes that take just 15 minutes to make!).

