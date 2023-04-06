Lettuce and Salad Kits Recalled Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

Check your refrigerator for these affected products.

Published on April 6, 2023
a photo of Revolution Farms salad kits
The Food and Drug Administration just announced a multi-brand recall on various packaged lettuce and salad kit products. This is due to a possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Distributed by Revolution Farms, the recalled products were sold in Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin. The affected lettuce and salad kits were sold to the following retailers and food service distributors in these states: SpartanNash stores, Meijer stores, Bridge St. Market, Kingma's Market, Fresh Thyme Market Grand Rapids, Fresh Thyme Market Kalamazoo, Horrocks Market Grand Rapids, Doorganics, Cherry Capital Foods, Gordon Food Service, Van Eerden Foodservice, Vine Line Produce, Luna restaurant, Russ' Commissary and Pearson Foods Corporation.

There are 15 types of packaged lettuce and salad kits impacted by this recall, including products with "best by" dates as recent as April 5, 2023. View the full list of affected products here.

There have not been any reported illnesses related to this recall so far. People with Listeria infection (aka listeriosis) can experience common symptoms like fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. More severe cases may include symptoms like headache, stiff neck, confusion and loss of balance.

Listeria is not usually a life-threatening infection, but it can be especially harmful for vulnerable groups, including pregnant, elderly and immunocompromised individuals. Listeriosis can cause problems with pregnancy, including premature birth or pregnancy loss. It can also cause serious illness or death in infected newborns.

If you are experiencing any of the above symptoms after consuming one of the listed recalled products, call your health care provider immediately. Listeria can survive at refrigerated temperatures and can easily spread to other food and surfaces, so be sure to follow the FDA's safe handling and cleaning procedures if your kitchen may be contaminated.

