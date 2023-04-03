Dunkin' Just Released New Breakfast Tacos—but Are They Healthy?

Savory breakfast lovers, listen up: Dunkin' just added a new food item to their menu that's totally up your alley. The coffee chain launched their brand-new Breakfast Tacos that have been available for purchase since Wednesday, March 22.

Inside a flour tortilla, the tacos are made with scrambled eggs, sharp white Cheddar cheese and fire-roasted corn. For a spring touch, the breakfast tacos are topped with a drizzle of tangy lime crema.

While made with seemingly simplistic, fresh and flavorful ingredients, is this new Dunkin' breakfast item healthy? Here's what you should know before ordering.

Here's the nutrition facts for one Dunkin' Breakfast Taco:

180 calories

9 grams of fat

4 grams of saturated fat

500 milligrams of sodium

17 grams of carbohydrates

2 grams of sugar

8 grams of protein

There's some great aspects to this breakfast taco. It's low in calories, low in sugar and high in protein, making it a light yet satisfying option to start your morning off right.

However, these breakfast tacos are a little high in sodium and fat compared to our nutrition parameters. To lower the amount of sodium and saturated fat in the taco, ask for less or no cheese based on your preferences.

You can also add bacon to the breakfast tacos. Here's the nutritional breakdown for one Breakfast Taco with Bacon:

220 calories

12 grams of fat

5 grams of saturated fat

630 milligrams of sodium

17 grams of carbohydrates

2 grams of sugar

10 grams of protein

While the taco with bacon is a bit higher in protein, it's also higher in saturated fat and sodium. The breakfast taco with bacon is a fine occasional treat, but it's probably best to hold off on the bacon when ordering these tacos if you're looking to order these on the regular. And better yet, save money and better control the flavor and nutrition of your morning meal by making breakfast at home—it can take as little as 5 minutes!

The Bottom Line

The new Dunkin' Breakfast Tacos can be a healthy option for a light breakfast, with some modifications. And if you're watching your saturated fat and sodium intake, it's probably best to skip the bacon and ask for light cheese. Looking to make your own healthy breakfast tacos at home? Try our Quick Breakfast Tacos that will take you 15 minutes to make, which is probably less time than you'd spend in the drive-thru.

