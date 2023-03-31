7-Day No-Sugar Anti-Inflammatory Meal Plan for Diabetes

Research shows that people with type 2 diabetes have higher levels of inflammation in their bodies than those who don't have diabetes. These chronic inflammatory signals can make it hard to keep your blood sugar levels stable and can contribute to complications down the road.

Eating the right balance of healthy fats, lean protein and complex carbohydrates is key to a good diabetes meal plan, but skipping added sugar and focusing on an anti-inflammatory diet may lead to even better outcomes. And while the anti-inflammatory diet might just sound like another fad, it's actually very similar to the Mediterranean diet, which is an easy (and delicious!) diet to follow.

In this 7-day, no-sugar-added, anti-inflammatory meal plan, we focus on anti-inflammatory foods like fruits, vegetables, complex carbohydrates, nuts and healthy fats while skipping refined carbohydrates, fried foods, red meat and added sugars—foods that are totally fine to enjoy, but can contribute to inflammation when we eat too much.

We set the calorie level at 1,500 calories, but also included modifications to for 1,200 and 2,000 calories per day, depending on your needs.

Best No-Added Sugar Anti-Inflammatory Foods List

Berries

Apples

Stone Fruits: Cherries, Peaches, Apricots, Plums

Grapes

Citrus: Oranges, Grapefruit, Lemons, Limes

Pomegranates

Tomatoes

Olive Oil

Green Leafy Vegetables: Spinach, Kale, Chard

Nuts and Nut Butters: Peanuts, Almonds, Walnuts, Pistachios

Fatty Fish: Salmon, Tuna, Mackerel, Sardines

Unsweetened Dairy, Kefir, Yogurt

Beans

Lentils

Whole Grains

Avocados

Seeds

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Make Red Lentil Soup with Saffron to have for lunch on Days 2 through 5.

Day 1

Breakfast (272 calories)

1 serving Smoked Salmon Scrambled Eggs

1/2 whole-wheat English muffin

A.M. Snack (139 calories)

1 clementine

8 walnut halves

Lunch (338 calories)

1 serving Avocado Caprese Salad

1/2 whole-wheat pita

P.M. Snack (291 calories)

1 cup blueberries

1/4 cup roasted, unsalted almonds

Dinner (455 calories)

1 serving Easy Shrimp Scampi with Zucchini Noodles

1/2 large baked sweet potato

1 Tbsp. crumbled feta

Daily Totals: 1,485 calories, 65g protein, 112g carbohydrates, 25g fiber, 92g fat, 1,659mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit the P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 large pear to breakfast, increase to 6 Tbsp. almonds at P.M snack and increase to a full English muffin at breakfast, full pita at lunch and a full sweet potato at dinner.

Day 2

Breakfast (310 calories)

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup raspberries

3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

2 Tbsp. pomegranate seeds

A.M. Snack (305 calories)

1 medium apple

2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter

Lunch (376 calories)

1 serving Red Lentil Soup with Saffron

1 1-ounce slice whole-wheat baguette

P.M. Snack (150 calories)

3/4 cup edamame in pods

Dinner (378 calories)

2 servings Buffalo Chicken Cauliflower Pizza

Daily Totals: 1,518 calories, 107g protein, 140g carbohydrates, 29g fiber, 61g fat, 1,811 mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit the A.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Increase to 1 1/2 cups yogurt and 1 cup raspberries at breakfast, increase to 3 Tbsp. peanut butter at A.M. snack and 1 1/2 cups edamame at P.M. snack, add 1 large banana to lunch.

Day 3

Breakfast (265 calories)

1 serving Avocado-Egg Toast

1 clementine

A.M. Snack (200 calories)

1 medium apple

1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter

Lunch (376 calories)

1 serving Red Lentil Soup with Saffron

1 1-ounce slice whole-wheat baguette

P.M. Snack (206 calories)

1/4 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds

Dinner (447 calories)

1 serving Roasted Salmon with Smoky Chickpeas & Greens

1-oz. slice whole-wheat baguette

Daily Totals: 1,493 calories, 78g protein, 148g carbohydrates, 30g fiber, 69g fat, 1599mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit peanut butter at A.M. snack and omit P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Increase to 3 Tbsp. peanut butter at A.M. snack, 2 slices baguette at lunch, and add 1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt and 1 cup raspberries to breakfast.

Day 4

Breakfast (310 calories)

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup raspberries

3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

2 Tbsp. pomegranate seeds

A.M. Snack (241 calories)

1 clementine

1/4 cup roasted, unsalted almonds

Lunch (376 calories)

1 serving Red Lentil Soup with Saffron

1 1-ounce slice whole-wheat baguette

P.M. Snack (189 calories)

1 cup blackberries

8 walnut halves

Dinner (388 calories)

1 serving Mozzarella, Basil, & Zucchini Frittata

1 1-ounce slice whole-wheat baguette

Daily Totals: 1,504 calories, 77g protein, 150g carbohydrates, 25g fiber, 73g fat, 1,392 mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit almonds at A.M. snack and omit walnuts at P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Increase to 1 1/2 cups yogurt, 1 cup raspberries and 4 Tbsp. chopped walnuts at breakfast, increase to 1/2 cup almonds at A.M. snack, 1 1/2 cups blueberries at P.M. snack and 2 slices baguette at lunch.

Day 5

Breakfast (358 calories)

1 serving Avocado & Smoked Salmon Omelet

1 clementine

A.M. Snack (82 calories)

1/2 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup raspberries

Lunch (376 calories)

1 serving Red Lentil Soup with Saffron

1 1-ounce slice whole-wheat baguette

P.M. Snack (94 calories)

1/4 cup blackberries

6 walnut halves

Dinner (599 calories)

1 serving Cobb Salad with Herb-Rubbed Chicken

3/4 cup cooked brown rice

Daily Totals: 1,508 calories, 78g protein, 139g carbohydrates, 26g fiber, 74g fat, 1583mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit A.M. and P.M snack, omit baguette at lunch.

To make it 2,000 calories: Increase to 2 clementines at breakfast, 1 cup yogurt and 1 cup raspberries at A.M. snack, 2 slices baguette at lunch, 1 cup blackberries and 1/2 cup walnuts at P.M. snack.

Day 6

Breakfast (310 calories)

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup raspberries

3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

2 Tbsp. pomegranate seeds

A.M. Snack (101 calories)

1 large pear

Lunch (456 calories)

1 serving Chopped Salad with Chickpeas, Olives & Feta

1 medium apple

1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter

P.M. Snack (227 calories)

1/4 cup blueberries

1/4 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds

Dinner (398 calories)

1 serving Mushroom-Cauliflower Risotto

3 oz. cooked chicken

Daily Totals: 1,493 calories, 76g protein, 129g carbohydrates, 30g fiber, 80g fat, 1241mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit peanut butter at lunch and almonds at P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Increase to 1 1/2 cups yogurt, 1 cup raspberries and 4 Tbsp. chopped walnuts at breakfast, add 3/4 cup edamame in pods to A.M. snack, and increase to 3 Tbsp. peanut butter at lunch.

Day 7

Breakfast (338 calories)

1 serving Spinach Smoothie

2 hard-boiled eggs

A.M. Snack (140 calories)

1 medium orange

6 walnut halves

Lunch (361 calories)

1 serving Pesto Ravioli with Spinach & Tomatoes

P.M. Snack (291 calories)

1 cup blueberries

1/4 cup roasted, unsalted almonds

Dinner (375 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,505 calories, 69g protein, 135g carbohydrates, 29g fiber, 82g fat, 1,209 mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 slice sprouted-wheat toast with 1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast, increase to 20 walnuts at A.M. snack, add 1 large banana to lunch, and increase to 1 whole avocado at dinner.