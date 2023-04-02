7-Day No-Sugar Low-Sodium Meal Plan

You won't even miss the extra salt or sugar with this week of flavor-packed meals.

By
Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Published on April 2, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD

Creamy Chicken, Brussels Sprouts & Mushrooms One-Pot Pasta
Salt and sugar are two ingredients that have stood the test of time to make our food taste delicious. But recently, we've seen the amounts of these ingredients creeping up higher and higher in sneaky places, like flavored yogurts, peanut butter, packaged snacks, sauces and frozen meals. While a little salt and sugar may seem essential to a recipe, a little bit goes a long way when it comes to salt, and added sugar can be unnecessary if replaced with natural sweet ingredients.

While some of the sources of salt and sugar are easy to avoid, the hidden ones can make it hard to stick to a healthy diet. Heavily salting your food at home may play a part, but foods prepared outside of the home and packaged foods are generally the worst culprits. So instead of trying to always find low-sodium, no-added-sugar convenience foods, we focus on simple home-cooked breakfasts, lunches and dinners in this meal plan. Relying more on citrus, herbs and spices rather than salt and sugar can drastically reduce you salt and sugar intake. And since potassium works to negate the effects of sodium in your body, this meal plan also includes plenty of foods high in potassium, such as spinach, kale, avocados, and bananas.

This low-sodium, no-added-sugar diet plan, sticks to 1,500 mg of sodium per day, the recommended amount from the American Heart Association when following a low-sodium diet. We set this meal plan at 1,500 calories but also included modifications for 1,200 calories and 2,000 calories per day.

Sneaky Sources of Added Sugar

  • Flavored Yogurts
  • Flavored Non-Dairy Milks, such as Vanilla or Chocolate Soymilk or Almond Milk
  • Peanut Butter
  • Granola Bars
  • Marinades
  • Salad Dressings
  • Pasta Sauce

Foods That Have Low-Sodium Options

  • Prepared Broth
  • Canned Beans
  • Tomato Paste
  • Canned Soup

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

  1. Prepare Spinach & Feta Turkey Meatballs with Herbed Quinoa for lunch Days 3 through 6.
  2. Prepare 3-Ingredient Overnight Berry Muesli for breakfast Days 5 though 7.
Day 1

Breakfast (295 calories)

A.M. Snack (249 calories)

  • 1 large banana
  • 4 teaspoons natural unsalted peanut butter

Lunch (417 calories)

P.M. Snack (275 calories)

  • 1/3 cup unsalted roasted almonds

Dinner (270 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,506 calories, 77g fat, 70g protein, 153g carbohydrate, 41g fiber, 1,193mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Reduce to 2 tablespoons almonds at P.M. snack plus omit peanut butter at A.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 cup plain lowfat Greek yogurt and 1/2 cup berries to breakfast, 1 serving Basic Green Salad with Vinaigrette and 1/4 cup sunflower seeds to dinner.

Day 2

Breakfast (289 calories)

A.M. Snack (109 calories)

  • 2 cups cantaloupe

Lunch (270 calories)

P.M. Snack (346 calories)

  • 1/3 cup unsalted, roasted cashews
  • 1 cup blueberries

Dinner (485 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,499 calories, 77g fat, 74g protein, 145g carbohydrate, 30g fiber, 1224mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit A.M. snack and reduce to 1 1/2 Tbsp. cashews at P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 2 scrambled eggs to breakfast, add 1/3 cup unsalted almonds at A.M. snack, and increase to 1 1/2 cups blueberries at P.M. snack.

Zucchini Enchiladas

Day 3

Breakfast (351 calories)

  • 1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
  • 1 medium pear, sliced
  • 3 Tbsp. slivered almonds

A.M. Snack (54 calories)

  • 1 cup cantaloupe

Lunch (412 calories)

P.M. Snack (233 calories)

  • 1/4 cup walnuts
  • 2 clementines

Dinner (443 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,494 calories, 80g fat, 93g protein, 115g carbohydrate, 22g fiber, 984mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit A.M. and P.M. snacks.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 2 hard-boiled eggs to A.M. snack, add 1 medium apple with 2 Tbsp. unsalted natural peanut butter at lunch, increase to 1/3 cup walnuts at P.M. snack.

a blue bowl full of chicken and vegetables and a smaller bowl with dressing

Day 4

Breakfast (289 calories)

A.M. Snack (275 calories)

  • 1/3 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds

Lunch (412 calories)

P.M. Snack (84 calories)

  • 10 dried apricots

Dinner (452 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,512 calories, 78g fat, 97g protein, 137g carbohydrate, 24g fiber, 992mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit P.M. snack and swap morning snack to 1 clementine.

To make it 2,000 calories: Increase to 1/2 cup almonds at morning snack, add 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter and a medium apple to lunch, at P.M. snack and add increase to 18 apricots at P.M snack.

20-Minute Creamy Tomato Salmon Skillet
Day 5

Breakfast (220 calories)

A.M. Snack (318 calories)

  • 1 large banana
  • 2 tablespoons almond butter

Lunch (412 calories)

P.M. Snack (200 calories)

  • 1 cup edamame in pods

Dinner (363 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,512 calories, 72g fat, 98g protein, 130g carbohydrate, 28g fiber, 1,043mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit A.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 2 hard-boiled eggs to breakfast, increase to 1/4 cup almond butter at A.M. snack, increase to 1 3/4 cups edamame at P.M. snack,

3-ingredient overnight berry muesli
Day 6

Breakfast (220 calories)

A.M. Snack (342 calories)

  • 2 cups blackberries
  • 1/3 cup unsalted walnuts

Lunch (412 calories)

P.M. Snack (174 calories)

  • 1 cup low-fat plain kefir
  • 1 cup raspberries

Dinner (354 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,502 calories, 65g fat, 88g protein, 164g carbohydrate, 43g fiber, 1,204mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit walnuts at A.M. snack and reduce kefir to 1/3 cup at P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 2 hard-boiled eggs to breakfast, increase walnuts to 1/2 cup at A.M. snack and add 1 medium apple with 1 1/2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to lunch.

Sheet-Pan Balsamic-Parmesan Chicken & Vegetables

Day 7

Breakfast (220 calories)

A.M. Snack (289 calories)

  • 1 fresh pear
  • 1 cup lowfat plain kefir
  • 1 tablespoon chopped walnuts

Lunch (308 calories)

P.M. Snack (275 calories)

  • 1/3 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds

Dinner (408 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,499 calories, 77g fat, 75g protein, 148g carbohydrate, 34g fiber, 1,042mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Reduce kefir to 1/2 cup and pear to 1/2 large at A.M. snack and reduce almonds to 2 Tbsp. at P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 2 hard-boiled eggs to breakfast, increase kefir to 1 1/4 cup and walnuts to 1/3 cup at A.M. snack and add 1 large banana to P.M. snack.

