Meal Plans 7-Day No-Sugar Low-Sodium Meal Plan You won't even miss the extra salt or sugar with this week of flavor-packed meals. Salt and sugar are two ingredients that have stood the test of time to make our food taste delicious. But recently, we've seen the amounts of these ingredients creeping up higher and higher in sneaky places, like flavored yogurts, peanut butter, packaged snacks, sauces and frozen meals. While a little salt and sugar may seem essential to a recipe, a little bit goes a long way when it comes to salt, and added sugar can be unnecessary if replaced with natural sweet ingredients. What's the Difference Between Natural and Added Sugar? While some of the sources of salt and sugar are easy to avoid, the hidden ones can make it hard to stick to a healthy diet. Heavily salting your food at home may play a part, but foods prepared outside of the home and packaged foods are generally the worst culprits. So instead of trying to always find low-sodium, no-added-sugar convenience foods, we focus on simple home-cooked breakfasts, lunches and dinners in this meal plan. Relying more on citrus, herbs and spices rather than salt and sugar can drastically reduce you salt and sugar intake. And since potassium works to negate the effects of sodium in your body, this meal plan also includes plenty of foods high in potassium, such as spinach, kale, avocados, and bananas. This low-sodium, no-added-sugar diet plan, sticks to 1,500 mg of sodium per day, the recommended amount from the American Heart Association when following a low-sodium diet. We set this meal plan at 1,500 calories but also included modifications for 1,200 calories and 2,000 calories per day. Sneaky Sources of Added Sugar Flavored YogurtsFlavored Non-Dairy Milks, such as Vanilla or Chocolate Soymilk or Almond MilkPeanut ButterGranola BarsMarinadesSalad DressingsPasta Sauce Foods That Have Low-Sodium Options Prepared BrothCanned BeansTomato PasteCanned Soup How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals: Prepare Spinach & Feta Turkey Meatballs with Herbed Quinoa for lunch Days 3 through 6. Prepare 3-Ingredient Overnight Berry Muesli for breakfast Days 5 though 7. Day 1 Breakfast (295 calories) 1 serving Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries A.M. Snack (249 calories) 1 large banana4 teaspoons natural unsalted peanut butter Lunch (417 calories) 1 serving No-Cook Black Bean Salad 1 medium apple P.M. Snack (275 calories) 1/3 cup unsalted roasted almonds Dinner (270 calories) 1 serving Creamy White Chili with Cream Cheese Daily Totals: 1,506 calories, 77g fat, 70g protein, 153g carbohydrate, 41g fiber, 1,193mg sodium To make it 1,200 calories: Reduce to 2 tablespoons almonds at P.M. snack plus omit peanut butter at A.M. snack. To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 cup plain lowfat Greek yogurt and 1/2 cup berries to breakfast, 1 serving Basic Green Salad with Vinaigrette and 1/4 cup sunflower seeds to dinner. Day 2 Breakfast (289 calories) 1 serving Strawberry-Blueberry-Banana Smoothie A.M. Snack (109 calories) 2 cups cantaloupe Lunch (270 calories) 1 serving Creamy White Chili with Cream Cheese P.M. Snack (346 calories) 1/3 cup unsalted, roasted cashews1 cup blueberries Dinner (485 calories) 1 serving One Pot Garlicky Shrimp & Spinach Daily Totals: 1,499 calories, 77g fat, 74g protein, 145g carbohydrate, 30g fiber, 1224mg sodium To make it 1,200 calories: Omit A.M. snack and reduce to 1 1/2 Tbsp. cashews at P.M. snack. To make it 2,000 calories: Add 2 scrambled eggs to breakfast, add 1/3 cup unsalted almonds at A.M. snack, and increase to 1 1/2 cups blueberries at P.M. snack. Day 3 Breakfast (351 calories) 1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt1 medium pear, sliced3 Tbsp. slivered almonds A.M. Snack (54 calories) 1 cup cantaloupe Lunch (412 calories) 1 serving Spinach & Feta Turkey Meatballs with Herbed Quinoa P.M. Snack (233 calories) 1/4 cup walnuts2 clementines Dinner (443 calories) 1 serving Zucchini Enchiladas Daily Totals: 1,494 calories, 80g fat, 93g protein, 115g carbohydrate, 22g fiber, 984mg sodium To make it 1,200 calories: Omit A.M. and P.M. snacks. To make it 2,000 calories: Add 2 hard-boiled eggs to A.M. snack, add 1 medium apple with 2 Tbsp. unsalted natural peanut butter at lunch, increase to 1/3 cup walnuts at P.M. snack. Day 4 Breakfast (289 calories) 1 serving Strawberry-Blueberry-Banana Smoothie A.M. Snack (275 calories) 1/3 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds Lunch (412 calories) 1 serving Spinach & Feta Turkey Meatballs with Herbed Quinoa P.M. Snack (84 calories) 10 dried apricots Dinner (452 calories) 1 serving Green Veggie Bowl with Chicken & Lemon Tahini Dressing Daily Totals: 1,512 calories, 78g fat, 97g protein, 137g carbohydrate, 24g fiber, 992mg sodium To make it 1,200 calories: Omit P.M. snack and swap morning snack to 1 clementine. To make it 2,000 calories: Increase to 1/2 cup almonds at morning snack, add 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter and a medium apple to lunch, at P.M. snack and add increase to 18 apricots at P.M snack. Jamie Vespa Day 5 Breakfast (220 calories) 1 serving 3-Ingredient Overnight Berry Muesli A.M. Snack (318 calories) 1 large banana2 tablespoons almond butter Lunch (412 calories) 1 serving Spinach & Feta Turkey Meatballs with Herbed Quinoa P.M. Snack (200 calories) 1 cup edamame in pods Dinner (363 calories) 1 serving 20-Minute Creamy Tomato Salmon Skillet Daily Totals: 1,512 calories, 72g fat, 98g protein, 130g carbohydrate, 28g fiber, 1,043mg sodium To make it 1,200 calories: Omit A.M. snack. To make it 2,000 calories: Add 2 hard-boiled eggs to breakfast, increase to 1/4 cup almond butter at A.M. snack, increase to 1 3/4 cups edamame at P.M. snack, Carolyn Hodges Day 6 Breakfast (220 calories) 1 serving 3-Ingredient Overnight Berry Muesli A.M. Snack (342 calories) 2 cups blackberries1/3 cup unsalted walnuts Lunch (412 calories) 1 serving Spinach & Feta Turkey Meatballs with Herbed Quinoa P.M. Snack (174 calories) 1 cup low-fat plain kefir1 cup raspberries Dinner (354 calories) 1 serving Creamy Chicken, Brussels Sprouts & Mushrooms One-Pot Pasta Daily Totals: 1,502 calories, 65g fat, 88g protein, 164g carbohydrate, 43g fiber, 1,204mg sodium To make it 1,200 calories: Omit walnuts at A.M. snack and reduce kefir to 1/3 cup at P.M. snack. To make it 2,000 calories: Add 2 hard-boiled eggs to breakfast, increase walnuts to 1/2 cup at A.M. snack and add 1 medium apple with 1 1/2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to lunch. Day 7 Breakfast (220 calories) 1 serving 3-Ingredient Overnight Berry Muesli A.M. Snack (289 calories) 1 fresh pear1 cup lowfat plain kefir1 tablespoon chopped walnuts Lunch (308 calories) 1 serving Tomato, Cucumber & White-Bean Salad with Basil Vinaigrette 1 medium orange P.M. Snack (275 calories) 1/3 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds Dinner (408 calories) 1 serving Sheet Pan Balsamic-Parmesan Chicken & Vegetables Daily Totals: 1,499 calories, 77g fat, 75g protein, 148g carbohydrate, 34g fiber, 1,042mg sodium To make it 1,200 calories: Reduce kefir to 1/2 cup and pear to 1/2 large at A.M. snack and reduce almonds to 2 Tbsp. at P.M. snack. To make it 2,000 calories: Add 2 hard-boiled eggs to breakfast, increase kefir to 1 1/4 cup and walnuts to 1/3 cup at A.M. snack and add 1 large banana to P.M. snack.