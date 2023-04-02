I'm a Food Editor & These Are the 6 Items I Always Buy at Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's has hundreds of delicious products to choose from, whether it's a low-carb veggie side or a healthy packaged snack. While it's fun to browse the aisles and discover new things to try, as a dedicated biweekly TJ's shopper, my list of must-have items has been carefully curated over the years. Here are the six products that I always buy when I make a stop at my local Trader Joe's.

Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice

I like to keep a pack or two of the Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice in my freezer. The grains of basmati rice soak up the saucy curried chicken for a delicious bite. This dish takes just seven minutes to heat up in the microwave, making it a convenient, quick option whenever I want a flavorful dinner but am too tired to cook. And I'm not alone in my love for this product—it was voted favorite entree by Trader Joe's customers in 2023, so it's definitely worth a try.

Sliced Prosciutto

One staple that's frequently in my cart is Trader Joe's Sliced Prosciutto. I love the saltiness prosciutto offers, whether I'm adding a slice to my avocado toast or including it as part of a cheese board spread. Not only is the prosciutto tasty, but it's also affordable. A 4-ounce package costs $3.99, which is a great deal, especially when compared to other grocers in my area that sell the same-size package for $8.99.

Fresh Atlantic Salmon Boneless Fillet

Salmon is one of my go-to sources of protein, so I consistently pick up a package for dinners throughout the week. These fresh fillets at Trader Joe's come in a range of sizes, so I can easily buy the exact amount that I need. I love to make salmon in the air fryer, and the skin of the fillet crisps up nicely. Plus, the salmon is super easy to portion, whether I plan to cook it that night or freeze it for another time. Bonus: I never have to worry about picking out bones.

Movie Theater Popcorn

There are so many tasty options in the snack aisle at Trader Joe's, but the one item constantly in my cart is the Movie Theater Popcorn. It's got just the right amount of salty, buttery goodness without being so salty that I need to reach for a glass of water. Plus, a serving size of the popcorn is 2 cups, so I feel satisfied after eating it. Find out more about why it's my No. 1 snack from Trader Joe's.

Organic Riced Cauliflower

Trader Joe's Organic Riced Cauliflower has endless possibilities in the kitchen. Its versatile nature and mild flavor can be easily added into any dish that I make. Whether it's the base of a fried "rice," a quick veggie side or even an addition into my morning smoothie, the frozen riced cauliflower is an easy way to sneak veggies into any meal. If you're looking for a fresh option, TJ's also sells fresh riced cauliflower in the produce aisle.

Something New to Try

When it comes to shopping at Trader Joe's, I can't be the only one who makes impulse purchases, right? While these impromptu buys can lead to some great finds, it can also lead to excessive spending if I'm not careful, so I limit myself to one new or new-to-me item each trip. My most recent purchase was the Organic Artichoke Pasta Sauce, which is definitely a product I'll be buying again. Other delicious discoveries have included the Brookie, a brownie and cookie bite, and the Green Goddess Seasoning Blend, my favorite spice blend for salmon. And for my next trip, I'll have to keep an eye out for these six products coming soon to Trader Joe's.