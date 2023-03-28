This Anti-Inflammatory Veggie Wrap Has Just 4 Ingredients—and I Can't Stop Making It for Lunch

All it takes is 10 minutes to make.

Danielle DeAngelis
Danielle DeAngelis

Published on March 28, 2023
Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Cream Cheese & Veggie Roll-up
Photo: Jacob Fox

Lunch is my favorite meal of the day. Whether it's a 5-minute sandwich or a grilled cheese and soup combo, satisfying my midday food cravings is one of the best feelings.

I recently raved about this easy, 5-ingredient spinach salad that I made for lunch every single day for well over a month. The salad is a fresh and healthy choice for any day of the week, but for days that I need something fast yet nourishing, I've settled on a new recipe that's been added to my lunch rotation.

Right now, wraps have been my go-to for a quick and filling meal, and this Cream Cheese & Veggie Roll-Up is a perfect fit. Here's how I adjust it to make it an even easier lunch.

For this wrap, I only use four ingredients: a whole-wheat tortilla, spinach, sliced bell peppers and veggie cream cheese. I find pre-made veggie cream cheese being a much easier option than adding in my own herbs and seasoning, plus it typically adds an extra serving of veggies as well. Personally, I love Philadelphia Garden Vegetable Cream Cheese because in case you missed it, it's the only cream cheese brand I will use.

Spinach being a main ingredient in this roll-up is also ideal for me as it has anti-inflammatory properties that can help with my chronic condition. As someone with ocular rosacea, I struggle with severe inflammation in my face and eyes, so I try to incorporate anti-inflammatory foods into my diet whenever possible. Anti-inflammatory ingredients can also help combat inflammation's pesky symptoms like joint stiffness, mental fog and high blood pressure.

For the bell peppers, I'll usually cut them into strips ahead of time to have them ready for lunch, and I'll prepare more than I need for the wraps because they're also a quick snack to grab and eat as-is or with some guacamole for dipping.

And that's it! In 10 minutes and only 4 ingredients, you can make this anti-inflammatory veggie wrap that's lunchbox-friendly. A unique way to enjoy your veggies, this wrap will become your new lunch obsession just like it is mine.

