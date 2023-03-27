Joanna Gaines Just Revealed Her Easter Menu, Including This Easy 5-Ingredient Appetizer

With her third cookbook dropping in May and already available for pre-order, plus a new season of Magnolia Table that just debuted, Joanna Gaines has a lot to celebrate lately.

And whether you're celebrating Easter, Passover, warmer weather or simply making it through your normal weekly routine, the celeb and Fixer Upper star just released a menu to help you set the mood.

"The table's all set for a gathering to remember," Gaines and co. say, introducing her round-up of Recipes for a Spring Gathering. "Whether that looks like hosting a large Easter brunch or a simple meal with family and friends, we're sharing a collection of spring-inspired dishes below, including appetizers, main dishes and desserts."

Be it for brunch or dinner, or simply for dessert and drinks with your beau and besties, no one will think your menu needs any fixing up if you add these beautiful options to your spread. We're especially excited about the easy 5-ingredient (not including salt or pepper) Prosciutto-Wrapped Apples appetizer that's in the line up. Read on to hear more about this tasty app and the rest of Jo's menu items.

Joanna Gaines Best Spring Recipes

Prosciutto-Wrapped Apples

Get the party started with this easy appetizer recipe that's simplicity at its best. Think of each bite like a stack of charcuterie board favorites—sliced apple, arugula, white cheddar cheese, sliced prosciutto—finished with a drizzle of balsamic reduction. It's a lovely starter to set the tone for the colorful and chic menu ahead.

Blended Peach Sunrise

Guests can snack on an apple appetizer in one hand while they have this sunny frozen blended drink in the other. Frozen peaches and peach nectar nod to the even warmer days ahead, and a generous splash of orange juice perks things up even more. For a spirit-free drink, make the punch as directed with sparkling grape juice. Or for a refreshing cocktail, swap in Prosecco or your favorite sparkling wine.

Zucchini Squash Strata

Gaines admits that she "could eat this vegetable strata every week and never tire of it," but it's definitely showy enough to act as a centerpiece for a holiday menu. "The layer of bread at the bottom of the dish soaks up the cheese blend while it bakes, so that each slice is full of many delicious flavors…it's one of those unexpected dishes that inevitably ends up being devoured well before any of the usual favorites." Featuring four large zucchini and four large summer squash for a solid dose of fiber and vitamin C (two of many health benefits of zucchini), this feels substantial and special all at once.

Not in the mood for that squash strata at brunch? Try Gaines' seasonally-appropriate Asparagus Fontina Quiche. Or if you prefer a sweet a.m. feast, might we recommend a batch of her festive cinnamon roll pancakes.

Beef Tenderloin with Horseradish Sour Cream

If you're hosting a dinner party, Gaines says it's tough to top this juicy tenderloin. "Savory, rich, and tender," according to the star, this protein-rich main dish is jam-packed with flavor. The secret? A unique marinade featuring a brilliant unexpected ingredient: the brine from a jar of pickled jalapeños.

Fig & Grapefruit Salad

Yep, we're that person: the one who will always gladly contribute the salad to the potluck spread. So you better believe we like to feature one on every holiday menu—and Gaines appears to share that sentiment! To serve alongside the strata or tenderloin, try her 15-minute side dish that showcases peppery arugula, sliced figs, grapefruit supremes, shaved Parmesan and a simple honey-infused grapefruit juice vinaigrette.

Braided Loaf

A party isn't a party without bread, if you ask us (we've long since unsubscribed from the keto diet)! For this get-together, we're especially jazzed to tackle this beautiful baking project following Gaines' lead. Braided and topped with sesame seeds, we imagine that this challah would be outstanding with the strawberry-rhubarb jam we currently have on repeat.

Lemon Bundt Cake