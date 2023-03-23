Stanley Tucci Just Made This Beautiful Spring Brunch Dish with Leftover Pasta

At EatingWell, along with the rest of the world, we love Stanley Tucci. From upgrading grilled cheese to taking us on a tour through Italy's best food, it's clear that cooking and eating are clear passions for the actor and author. Even on Instagram, Tucci can't help but share his favorite meals and cocktails, and we're loving every bit of it.

In a new Instagram reel, Tucci brought viewers into his kitchen to show his latest mouthwatering creation. If you're looking for a new way to spruce up your leftover pasta, he has you covered. Using leftover farfalle, here's how he made the pasta dish that he couldn't wait to eat.

First, he takes leftover farfalle and uses it as his base for the dish. Farfalle is a great pasta shape that is able to hold all of the flavors in its edges, so if you have some on hand, whip up Tucci's bake as is—maybe even by using leftovers from recipes like our Farfalle with Tuna, Lemon and Fennel or Shrimp Pasta Salad.

Then, he explains the deliciousness that he adds to his gorgeous casserole dish. First, he sautés garlic, onion, pancetta and peas before adding them to the pasta in the baking dish. He coats the pasta with a béchamel sauce and mixes it up before adding butter and Parmigiano on top. Finally, it goes into the toaster oven to bake.

The result? A beautiful, creamy pasta bake that can be eaten at any time of the day, according to Tucci."It's only 10 o'clock in the morning, and I think I'm going to have it right now," he says. We can't blame him; we'd do the same! The flavors embraced in Tucci's meal remind us of our own Spinach, Lima Bean & Crispy Pancetta Pasta that we can't get enough of.

We're adding this dish to our brunch menu, alongside his re-creation of Ina Garten's Tomato & Goat Cheese Crostata with a spring cocktail to finish.