ThePrep: Gut-Healthy Dinners in Three Steps or Less

Cooking is one of my favorite activities to wind down, but it can easily turn out to be quite the opposite—especially if I haven't planned ahead. That's where weekly meal planning comes in handy. Making a plan ahead of time helps make it easy to eat healthy during the busy week, which, in turn, helps me feel my best. But I don't just stop there—I'm always looking for ways to make the job easier, and this week's quick dinners are just the thing. They are made in three steps or less to keep the prep as easy as possible. Plus, they focus on fiber-rich ingredients to help support gut health.

Your Meal Plan

7561901.jpg

Many people relate the term "gut health" to digestive issues, but it's much more than that. In addition to aiding your digestion, your gut supports your immune system and even impacts your brain and mood. When looking for foods to support gut health, I rely on fermented foods, like Greek yogurt and pickled veggies, and fiber-rich foods, such as whole grains, veggies and fruits. Fiber is one of the most important nutrients for your gut. It not only helps to keep your digestive system regular, but it's also the fuel (known as prebiotics) that feeds the good bacteria in your gut to help them flourish.

Thursday's Creamy Mushroom, Chicken & Asparagus Bake is a delicious gut-healthy winner. This recipe features prebiotic-rich foods like asparagus, mushrooms, brown rice and onion. The asparagus and onion, in particular, contain fructans, a type of fiber that breaks down more slowly in your gut, helping you feel more satisfied. Using cooked chicken (I'll be picking up a rotisserie chicken to use in this recipe) and microwaveable brown rice makes prep easier, so that this dinner can be on the table in 35 minutes or less.

Sunday: Spicy Chicken and Snow Pea Skillet with whole-wheat baguette slices

Tuesday: Skillet Lemon Chicken with Spinach over brown rice

Something Sweet

Vegan Chocolate-Dipped Frozen Banana Bites

These Vegan Chocolate-Dipped Frozen Banana Bites combine some of my favorite foods ever—banana, peanut butter and chocolate. This trio of ingredients makes for the most delicious sweet treat. Plus, I love how easy this recipe is. The hardest part about it is waiting for the tasty bites to freeze fully before digging in!

What's Inspiring Me This Week

