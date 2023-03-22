Aldi's New Merch Line Includes Joggers, Pullovers and More—and It's All Under $10

Aldi just launched their newest line of merchandise, and we're not sure what we love more: the beautiful designs or that every item is under $10.

The 2023 gear collection is an homage to the success of last year's line, bringing back fan-favorite slides and accessories. But this year, there's no shying away from your Aldi pride: the new collection includes hats, outerwear, pants, footwear and more, all of which sporting the brand's bold red-orange-yellow-blue colorway.

"We see shoppers celebrating Aldi products, prices and value on a daily basis, and this impressive line of apparel, that's not only stylish but versatile, gives us a chance to celebrate our customers right back," John Kavanaugh, Vice President of National Buying at Aldi said in a press release.

The new line ranges in all different sizes, styles and colors. Here's a list of all of the items available, along with their prices:

Yes, you're reading those price tags correctly: all of the items range from $1.49 to $9.99, even the retro-style windbreakers and joggers. This is because of the store's philosophy—named the Aldi Price Promise—that promises lower prices and budget-friendly choices for the communities each location is a part of.