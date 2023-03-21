Frozen Strawberries Sold At Costco, Aldi and More Recalled Due to Hepatitis A Contamination
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced an expanded recall on frozen organic strawberries linked to an outbreak of Hepatitis A. The frozen strawberries were distributed nationwide by multiple brands.
Sold by retailers across the country—including ALDI, Costco and Trader Joe's—the following frozen strawberry products have been affected by this recall:
- Simply Nature, Organic Strawberries, Best By 06/14/2024
- Vital Choice, Organic Strawberries, BEST BY 05/20/2024
- Kirkland Signature, Organic Strawberries, Best if Used By 10/08/2024
- Made With, Organic Strawberries, Best Before 11/20/2024
- PCC Community Markets, Organic Strawberries, Best By 29/10/2024
- Trader Joe's, Organic Tropical Fruit Blend with the following Best By dates: 04/25/24, 05/12/24, 05/23/24, 05/30/24 and 06/07/24.
Check your freezer for the above products, and if you have any recalled items, dispose of them immediately. The FDA is urging consumers to not eat, sell or serve the listed recalled frozen strawberries.
While the investigation is ongoing, there are five total illnesses and two hospitalizations that are believed to be connected to this recall. Hepatitis A is a very contagious virus, and those infected may experience symptoms like fatigue, nausea, vomiting and jaundice, among others. Hepatitis A infection could also be asymptomatic, especially for young children.
If you are experiencing any symptoms of the virus after eating any of the above recalled products, contact your healthcare provider immediately. Hepatitis A can easily spread to other food, drinks and surfaces, so be sure to follow these safe handling and cleaning procedures if your home may be contaminated.