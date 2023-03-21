EatingWell Just Launched a New Cookware Collection—with 3 Gorgeous Colors for Spring

The new line features a knife set and nonstick cookware sets to help make healthy cooking at home easy and delicious.

a photo of EatingWell's cookware line featuring some of the cutting boards, knives, and Everyday Pan with a silicone spatula

EatingWell launched a new cookware collection, which is available for purchase now on HSN.com .

Tune in to our live demo on HSN on March 27.

If there is one thing we love to do at EatingWell, it's cook. This should come as no surprise: as a brand, our mission is to share flavor-packed recipes from around the world, celebrating fresh ingredients and the farmers, artisans and chefs who bring them to our table. This is why we're excited to announce our new EatingWell Cookware line! Available now for purchase on HSN's website, the new collection includes nonstick cookware and cutlery sets that are easy to use and clean. Appropriate for any-level home cook, these products help save time in the kitchen and make healthy cooking more enjoyable.

Be sure to check out our live demo on HSN March 27 where we'll share some of the great features of the products and delicious ways to cook up healthy meals at home.

What we love:

Nonstick coating prevents food from sticking and makes cooking and cleanup a breeze. Delicate proteins like tofu and fish cook and brown beautifully—without sticking.

The products are dishwasher-safe, though hand-washing is recommended, and are very easy to clean because of the nonstick coating.

The sol-gel "ceramic" coating is made without PFAS (chemicals that can leach into food and are associated with certain negative health effects).

Three beautiful color options to choose from: blue, cream or sage

Take a look at our three new products tested and approved by EatingWell editors.

EatingWell's New Cookware Line on HSN

EatingWell Everyday 11-inch Nonstick Pan Set

a photo of the green EatingWell Everyday Pan Set Credit: Courtesy of Brand

To buy: $99.95 on hsn.com

Short on space and looking for one pan to do everything? The EatingWell Everyday 11-inch Pan Set (buy it: $99.95) can replace your skillet or saucepan, plus it's nonstick and comes with a steamer insert. The set includes the 11-inch pan with a glass lid alongside the steamer basket insert and a silicone spatula. Like the cookware set, the Everyday Pan comes in blue, cream and sage and is made of durable, nonstick material that's suitable for all cooktops.

Set includes:

11-inch Skillet with glass lid

Insert steamer basket

Silicone spatula

EatingWell 8-piece Nonstick Cookware Set

a photo of the EatingWell Cookware Set featuring one small sauce pan, one large sauce pan, a large pot, 3 lids, and two skillets Credit: Courtesy of Brand

To buy: $238.95 on hsn.com

Need a total refresh on cookware? The EatingWell 8-piece Coated Cookware Set (buy it: $238.95) is an essential collection for any home kitchen. Available in blue, cream and sage, this must-have set includes both 8-inch and 9.5-inch skillets, 1.5-quart and 2.4-quart saucepans with glass lids, and a 5-quart Dutch oven with a glass lid. The durable nonstick set is compatible with all cooktops.

Set includes:

8-inch Skillet

9.5-inch Skillet

1.5-quart Saucepan with glass lid

2.4-quart Saucepan with glass lid

5-quart Dutch oven with glass lid

EatingWell 13-piece Cutlery Set

a photo of the EatingWell Cutlery Set featuring 3 cutting boards, 5 knives, and 5 knife covers in blue, green, and white Credit: Courtesy of Brand

To buy: $29.95 on hsn.com

The EatingWell 13-piece Cutlery Set (buy it: $29.95) features five knives of various sizes, with protective blade guards for each. Whether you're bringing this set along on a camping trip or packing them for a college student, the blade guards are ideal for safety and portability. The multicolored cutlery collection also includes three flexible cutting mats so you can chop on any flat surface with ease!

Set includes:

8-inch Chef knife with sheath

7-inch Santoku knife with sheath

6-inch Nakiri knife with sheath

5-inch Utility knife with sheath

3.5-inch Paring knife with sheath

3 Cutting mats

All three sets are available now on HSN.com.