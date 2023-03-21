EatingWell Just Launched a New Cookware Collection—with 3 Gorgeous Colors for Spring
- EatingWell launched a new cookware collection, which is available for purchase now on HSN.com.
- Tune in to our live demo on HSN on March 27.
If there is one thing we love to do at EatingWell, it's cook. This should come as no surprise: as a brand, our mission is to share flavor-packed recipes from around the world, celebrating fresh ingredients and the farmers, artisans and chefs who bring them to our table. This is why we're excited to announce our new EatingWell Cookware line! Available now for purchase on HSN's website, the new collection includes nonstick cookware and cutlery sets that are easy to use and clean. Appropriate for any-level home cook, these products help save time in the kitchen and make healthy cooking more enjoyable.
Be sure to check out our live demo on HSN March 27 where we'll share some of the great features of the products and delicious ways to cook up healthy meals at home.
What we love:
- Nonstick coating prevents food from sticking and makes cooking and cleanup a breeze. Delicate proteins like tofu and fish cook and brown beautifully—without sticking.
- The products are dishwasher-safe, though hand-washing is recommended, and are very easy to clean because of the nonstick coating.
- The sol-gel "ceramic" coating is made without PFAS (chemicals that can leach into food and are associated with certain negative health effects).
- Three beautiful color options to choose from: blue, cream or sage
Take a look at our three new products tested and approved by EatingWell editors.
EatingWell's New Cookware Line on HSN
EatingWell Everyday 11-inch Nonstick Pan Set
To buy: $99.95 on hsn.com
Short on space and looking for one pan to do everything? The EatingWell Everyday 11-inch Pan Set (buy it: $99.95) can replace your skillet or saucepan, plus it's nonstick and comes with a steamer insert. The set includes the 11-inch pan with a glass lid alongside the steamer basket insert and a silicone spatula. Like the cookware set, the Everyday Pan comes in blue, cream and sage and is made of durable, nonstick material that's suitable for all cooktops.
Set includes:
11-inch Skillet with glass lid
Insert steamer basket
Silicone spatula
EatingWell 8-piece Nonstick Cookware Set
To buy: $238.95 on hsn.com
Need a total refresh on cookware? The EatingWell 8-piece Coated Cookware Set (buy it: $238.95) is an essential collection for any home kitchen. Available in blue, cream and sage, this must-have set includes both 8-inch and 9.5-inch skillets, 1.5-quart and 2.4-quart saucepans with glass lids, and a 5-quart Dutch oven with a glass lid. The durable nonstick set is compatible with all cooktops.
Set includes:
8-inch Skillet
9.5-inch Skillet
1.5-quart Saucepan with glass lid
2.4-quart Saucepan with glass lid
5-quart Dutch oven with glass lid
EatingWell 13-piece Cutlery Set
To buy: $29.95 on hsn.com
The EatingWell 13-piece Cutlery Set (buy it: $29.95) features five knives of various sizes, with protective blade guards for each. Whether you're bringing this set along on a camping trip or packing them for a college student, the blade guards are ideal for safety and portability. The multicolored cutlery collection also includes three flexible cutting mats so you can chop on any flat surface with ease!
Set includes:
8-inch Chef knife with sheath
7-inch Santoku knife with sheath
6-inch Nakiri knife with sheath
5-inch Utility knife with sheath
3.5-inch Paring knife with sheath
3 Cutting mats
All three sets are available now on HSN.com.
Cooking meals at home can help you save money and eat healthier—and keep your sodium intake in check, if that is a concern. But even the most devoted cooks among us agree that having enough time to get it all done is a constant struggle for most people. Bottom line: We are all looking for ways to simplify meals and get out of the kitchen faster. The data shows this too: In a 2023 study conducted by Dotdash Meredith (EatingWell's parent company), 62% of respondents said they are cooking more at home to save money (a 22-point increase from 2020) and 58% of them said they use quick-and-easy recipes as a strategy to eat at home more often (up 5 points).
Once you buy and try this brand-new kitchenware, you will be looking forward to making meals at home. Check out our recipe videos for Creamy Garlic Skillet Chicken with Spinach, One-Pot Lentil & Vegetable Soup with Parmesan and One-Skillet Cheesy Ground Chicken Pasta to see our new cookware line in action.