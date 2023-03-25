7-Day No-Sugar High-Protein Meal Plan for Diabetes

Manage your diabetes while skipping added sugars in this protein-packed weeklong plan.

Though added sugars can certainly be eaten in moderation, they can negatively impact your blood sugar levels if you're not careful. Added sugars are particularly tricky because they can sneak into your diet from unexpected sources. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the average American adult eats 17 teaspoons of added sugars each day—well above the American Heart Association's recommended limit of 9 teaspoons for men and 6 for women. While added sugars should be limited, natural sugars, like those found in fruits, vegetables and unsweetened dairy products, can be included as part of a healthy and nutritious diet for people with diabetes. Unlike added sugars that only provide sweetness without nutrition benefits, foods containing natural sugars also have other nutrients like fiber, protein, vitamins and minerals.

This diabetes meal plan emphasizes eating protein, from either animal- or plant-based sources at each meal throughout the week. Protein is digested more slowly than carbohydrates, which is why this important nutrient helps stabilize blood sugars and prevent unpleasant highs and lows. While skipping added sugars and pumping up protein is the focus of this diabetes plan, we also include at least 30 grams of fiber daily and consistent carbohydrates at each meal to further support healthy blood sugars. Because weight loss plays a role in improving blood sugar, we set this plan at 1,500 calories per day and included options for 1,200 and 2,000 calories a day to support those with different calorie needs.

Strategies for Healthy Blood Sugars:

Choose water and unsweetened drinks: Because sugar-laden drinks are a huge source of added sugars, opting for water, seltzer and other zero-carbohydrate drinks can have a beneficial impact on your blood sugar levels.

Because sugar-laden drinks are a huge source of added sugars, opting for water, seltzer and other zero-carbohydrate drinks can have a beneficial impact on your blood sugar levels. Exercise: Moving your body in whatever way feels good is always helpful, especially if you are aiming to lower blood sugars. Exercise doesn't have to be extreme to have benefits. Research shows that walking for just two minutes after each meal can benefit your blood sugar.

Moving your body in whatever way feels good is always helpful, especially if you are aiming to lower blood sugars. Exercise doesn't have to be extreme to have benefits. Research shows that walking for just two minutes after each meal can benefit your blood sugar. Pair carbohydrates with protein or fat: Pairing carbs with foods containing protein or fat helps reduce blood sugar spikes, keeps you fuller for longer and provides more stable energy.

Pairing carbs with foods containing protein or fat helps reduce blood sugar spikes, keeps you fuller for longer and provides more stable energy. Focus on fiber: Increasing fiber, a type of carbohydrate that's not digested, has a ton of health benefits, including improved blood sugar levels.

Diabetes-Friendly Foods to Focus On:

Fish and shellfish

Poultry

Unsweetened dairy (yogurt, kefir)

Nuts and seeds, including nut butters without any added sugars

Beans and lentils

Eggs

Avocado

Olives and olive oil

Whole grains (whole wheat, quinoa, oats, bulgur, brown rice and more)

Vegetables, especially leafy greens

Fruit, especially high-fiber fruits like berries, apples and pears

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Prepare Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup with Kale to have for lunch on days 2 through 5.

Day 1

4784296.jpg

Breakfast (337 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

⅓ cup blueberries

3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (114 calories)

1 hard-boiled egg

1 medium bell pepper, sliced

Lunch (407 calories)

1 serving Green Salad with Edamame & Beets

1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (100 calories)

½ cup edamame, in pods

Dinner (543 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,502 calories, 70g fat, 102g protein, 128g carbohydrate, 33g fiber, 929mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit walnuts at breakfast and apple at lunch, plus change P.M. snack to 1 clementine.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 slice sprouted-wheat toast with 1 Tbsp. almond butter at breakfast, increase to 1 cup edamame at P.M. snack, and add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad at dinner.

Day 2

6149764.jpg

Breakfast (295 calories)

1 serving Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds

Lunch (408 calories)

1 serving Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup with Kale

½ an avocado, sprinkled with a pinch of everything-but-the-bagel seasoning

P.M. Snack (134 calories)

⅔ cup low-fat plain kefir

1 medium orange

Dinner (448 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,481 calories, 73g fat, 84 protein, 135g carbohydrate, 34g fiber, 1,833mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Change A.M. snack to 1 hard-boiled egg and omit avocado at lunch.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 serving Berry-Kefir Smoothie to breakfast, add 1 plum to A.M. snack, and increase to 1 whole avocado at lunch.

Day 3

8050078.jpg

Breakfast (339 calories)

2 slices sprouted-wheat toast

2 Tbsp. almond butter

A.M. Snack (200 calories)

1 cup edamame, in pods

Lunch (408 calories)

1 serving Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup with Kale

½ an avocado, sprinkled with a pinch of everything-but-the-bagel seasoning

P.M. Snack (155 calories)

¾ cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1 plum

Dinner (403 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,505 calories, 61g fat, 89g protein, 156g carbohydrate, 42g fiber, 1,884mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Reduce to 1 slice sprouted-wheat toast with 1 Tbsp. almond butter at breakfast, plus change the A.M. snack to 1 hard-boiled egg.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 large pear to A.M. snack, increase to 1 whole avocado at lunch, and add 1 serving Traditional Greek Salad to dinner.

Day 4

6582070.jpg

Breakfast (337 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

⅓ cup blueberries

3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (109 calories)

½ cup raspberries

1 large hard-boiled egg

Lunch (408 calories)

1 serving Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup with Kale

½ an avocado, sprinkled with a pinch of everything-but-the-bagel seasoning

P.M. Snack (247 calories)

¼ cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds

⅔ cup blackberries

Dinner (383 calories)

1 serving Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad

Daily Totals: 1,485 calories, 79g fat, 98g protein, 110g carbohydrate, 32g fiber, 1,400mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit avocado at lunch and reduce to 10 almonds at P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 slice sprouted-wheat toast with 1 Tbsp. almond butter to breakfast, increase to 2 hard-boiled eggs at A.M. snack, increase to 1 whole avocado at lunch, and add 1 serving Basic Green Salad with Vinaigrette at dinner.

Day 5

Chickpea Pasta with Mushrooms & Kale Credit: Greg DuPree

Breakfast (339 calories)

2 slices sprouted-wheat toast

2 Tbsp. almond butter

A.M. Snack (140 calories)

¾ cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup raspberries

Lunch (408 calories)

1 serving Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup with Kale

½ an avocado, sprinkled with a pinch of everything-but-the-bagel seasoning

P.M. Snack (78 calories)

1 hard-boiled egg

Dinner (529 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,494 calories, 83g fat, 84g protein, 121g carbohydrate, 33g fiber, 2,027mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Reduce to 1 slice sprouted-wheat toast with 1 Tbsp. almond butter at breakfast and omit yogurt at A.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 serving Berry-Kefir Smoothie to breakfast, increase to 1 whole avocado at lunch, and add 1 medium orange to P.M. snack.

Day 6

Wild Rice Risotto with Shrimp & Spring Vegetables Credit: Dera Burreson

Breakfast (337 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

⅓ cup blueberries

3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (200 calories)

1 cup edamame, in pods

Lunch (357 calories)

1 serving Chickpea Tuna Salad

P.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Dinner (500 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,524 calories, 67g fat, 100g protein, 134g carbohydrate, 30g fiber, 1,536mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit walnuts at breakfast and change A.M. snack to 1 clementine.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 slice sprouted-wheat toast with 1 Tbsp. almond butter at breakfast, add 1 medium apple to A.M. snack, and add 1/4 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds to P.M. snack.

Day 7

Sheet-Pan Poblano-&-Corn Chicken Fajitas Credit: Photographer / Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Christine Kelly, Food Stylist / Karen Rankin

Breakfast (295 calories)

1 serving Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries

A.M. Snack (134 calories)

1 cup blackberries

⅔ cup low-fat plain kefir

Lunch (357 calories)

1 serving Chickpea Tuna Salad

P.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds

Dinner (500 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,493 calories, 81g fat, 87g protein, 112g carbohydrate, 33g fiber, 1,753mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit kefir at A.M. snack and change P.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumbers.