ThePrep: Mediterranean Diet Dinners to Make in a Skillet

Figuring out what to make for dinner is sometimes more tedious than it seems. That's why I like mapping out my week of meals ahead of time, so I have a plan in place and have less to think about during the work week. The recipes in this week's plan deliver delicious flavors along with the health benefits of the Mediterranean diet. Even more so, these dishes are made in a single skillet or pan for streamlined cooking and cleanup. With these mouthwatering recipes, making healthy eating during the busy week is as easy as can be.

Your Meal Plan

stir fried teriyaki shrimp Credit: Jacob Fox

For many years, the Mediterranean diet has been known as one of the healthiest eating patterns. Data has shown that following the diet's principles can positively impact your overall health. More specifically, this eating pattern can help reduce "less helpful" LDL cholesterol levels and lower your risk of heart disease, stroke and Alzheimer's disease, among other conditions. Contrary to what many people might think, you don't need to only eat traditional dishes from the Mediterranean region to follow this diet (think: Italian, Greek and Spanish dishes). The principles of the Mediterranean diet can be applied to any cuisine, not just to those traditional in the Mediterranean region, so long as there's a focus on adding plenty of fruits and veggies to your meals, along with lean meats, whole grains and healthy fats.

Friday's Stir-Fried Teriyaki Shrimp Noodles are an example of a balanced meal that follows the healthy eating principles of the Mediterranean diet. This delicious dish features soba noodles, which are made from buckwheat (a whole grain), veggies such as onion, summer squash, zucchini and cherry tomatoes, and herbs and spices like ginger and scallions. Additionally, the recipe provides healthy fats from the peanut oil and lean protein from the shrimp. I love how colorful and flavorful this dish is and that it's ready in just 20 minutes using a single skillet. This is the kind of easy dinner I'll rotate into my menu plan week after week.

Something to Sip On

Carrot-Apple Smoothie Credit: Fred Hardy

Smoothies are a great breakfast or morning snack—they're fresh, easy to make, and don't take up too much space on my desk. This tasty Carrot-Apple Smoothie is one of my favorite recipes as of late. I would have never thought to add carrots to my smoothie, but it's surprisingly delicious! Plus, the ginger, lemon and turmeric in this smoothie provide antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits, while the banana and apple naturally sweeten things up and add a boost of fiber.

What's Inspiring Me This Week

a photo of one of the spring mugs Target is selling this season Credit: Courtesy of Brand; EatingWell collage

When I was in college and dating my husband, he bought me mugs as souvenirs from his trips, and it sort of became a tradition. So needless to say, I'm a huge fan of mugs, and I'm always looking for new ones to add to my collection. And fortunately for me, Target has some of the cutest mugs just in time for spring. Not only do they come in beautiful pastel colors, but they're only $10, and they make for great Easter, Mother's day, end-of-school-year gifts, you name it.