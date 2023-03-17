Trader Joe's Frozen Fruit Blend Recalled Due to Possible Hepatitis A Contamination
Trader Joe's has just announced a voluntary recall on their store-brand frozen Organic Tropical Fruit Blend. This recall is due to a possible contamination of Hepatitis A.
The bag contains a variety of frozen fruit, including pineapples, bananas, strawberries and mangoes. The affected products have "BEST BY" dates 04/25/24, 05/12/24, 05/23/24, 05/30/24 and 06/07/24.
While no illness has been reported connected to this recall, Trader Joe's is urging customers to check their freezers and dispose of any bags of the Organic Tropical Fruit Blend.
Hepatitis A is an incredibly contagious virus. Those infected with Hepatitis A may experience symptoms like fatigue, nausea, stomach pain and jaundice for several weeks. Although it is a short-term and treatable illness, it does require medical care.
If you are experiencing any of the above symptoms and have consumed the affected product, call your healthcare provider immediately. Hepatitis A can quickly spread to other food and surfaces, so carefully follow these safe handling and cleaning procedures if your home may be contaminated.
Trader Joe's has removed all recalled products from their shelves. Customers with questions can contact the Trader Joe's Customer Relations office at (626) 599-3817 Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. PST. You can also send an email to the company by providing product feedback on their website.