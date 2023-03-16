These Healthy 4-Ingredient Stuffed Dates Taste Just Like a Snickers Bar

When you hear the phrase "sweet date," chances are you imagine Ina and Jeffrey's romantic nights in, giggling over plates of roast chicken. Or perhaps your most recent outing with your own plus one, where you split the tasting menu and a bottle of Champagne.

But a couple trending social media moments this week reminded us that dates are also one of our favorite healthy pantry staples—as well as a terrific building block for some delightfully sweet treats.

We like to think of dates as "nature's candy." In addition to being naturally sweet, these dried fruits can level-up both sweet and savory recipes (h/t to Peanut Butter-Date Energy Balls and Tamarind-Glazed Flank Steak with Carrots and Dates). Plus, consuming dates has been linked to a healthier heart and smoother digestion, among other health benefits.

Their natural sugars present a lot like caramel, if you ask us—and Yumna Jawad, the home cook behind the TikTok account and blog Feel Good Foodie. She's the mastermind behind a 4-ingredient sweet date recipe that tastes remarkably similar to Snickers. To which we say, "sold!"

"If you like Snickers, then you're going to love these Date Snickers made with just four ingredients," Jawad says.

As she chops up some peanuts and slices open dates to remove the pit, she talks us through it: "Start by cutting a date in half, then filling it with peanut butter." Jawad employs a pastry bag for this step; you could also transfer a scoop of PB to a plastic sandwich bag and trim a small opening on one corner to act as your makeshift tool. Or if you don't mind a more relaxed look, feel free to simply use a butter knife or spoon to spread the nut butter inside the pitted, partially-opened date.

Sprinkle the top of each peanut butter-filled date with those chopped peanuts, "then melt some good quality chocolate, and dip the stuffed dates in that chocolate." (BTW, you can use this TikTok trick to melt chocolate, or try our foolproof method of microwaving at 50% power in 20-second increments, stirring between each, until almost fully melted. While warm, use a spatula to stir in any lumps.)

Try poking the dates with a kabob stick or toothpick to keep your hands mess-free during the dunking process, then finish the top of each dipped date with more chopped peanuts. Transfer to a small baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

"Let them set in the fridge for about 10 minutes, and these seriously taste like a healthier Snickers bar," Jawad confirms, before finishing with her signature tagline. "So good!"

That's not the only sweet Snickers-inspired date recipe making the rounds this week. Jennifer Garner got in on the fun during the latest episode of her Instagram #PretendCookingShow, where she shared her experience recreating the Gooey Chocolate Coconut Caramel Bars from the new Half-Baked Harvest Everyday cookbook.

These are similar to Half-Baked Harvest creator Tieghan Gerard's Vegan Gooey Chocolate Coconut Caramel Bars and Homemade Vegan Snickers, which she has on her site. Garner gave us a sneak peak of the exact formula she followed in her Instagram caption.

Garner confirms that Ed Helms "loved them," and we're pretty sure we will too.