Giada Just Combined an Espresso Martini and an Affogato, and I Need One Immediately

Espresso martinis have been all the rage for a while now, which means it's time to start putting a new spin on the trendy favorite. It's no surprise that Giada De Laurentiis, Food Network's former ambassador of Italian cooking, has found a way to put a dessert-ready, Italian twist on the drink with her Espresso Martini Affogato.

The best part of this recipe is that you just need five ingredients—and two of them are optional! To make one of Giada's martinis for yourself, you'll need gelato, vodka, espresso, cocoa powder and espresso beans, plus ice. On a warm night, you might also want to chill your martini glass ahead of time for a super-frosty beverage.

Add a scoop of gelato to a martini glass. (Giada suggests vanilla or chocolate gelato, but we can attest that salted caramel works pretty well, too—feel free to try your favorite flavor on for size.) In a cocktail shaker, combine 1 ounce of vodka, 1/4 cup of espresso and ice, then shake well for about half a minute. Pour the boozy, cool espresso over the gelato and add a dusting of cocoa powder and a few espresso beans to the glass for garnish.

The result is a frothy drink with an added touch of smooth sweetness. The gelato, which takes the place of coffee liqueur and simple syrup in a more basic recipe, will melt slightly when the drink is added to the glass, and Giada recommends serving each drink with a spoon or stirring stick so you can incorporate the gelato into your martini. With the gelato swirled into the espresso-vodka mixture, the drink is creamy and decadent-tasting, sweet, but still with a slightly dark, bitter edge from the espresso crema that rises to the top of the glass.

Though this recipe serves one, you could easily multiply the ingredients to serve friends at a dinner party or game night. Put out a carton of chocolate gelato and vanilla, then let guests pick their creamy martini base. (Letting folks choose their gelato flavor would also give them a chance to determine how much gelato they want in their glass—folks who want to monitor their sugar intake might appreciate that option!)