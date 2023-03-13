This Is the Cheapest Place to Buy Eggs Right Now

Chances are, you've noticed how expensive eggs are in grocery stores across the nation. For quiche lovers and baking fanatics, this dilemma is definitely causing some stress.

I know that each time I take a trip to the grocery store, I'm shocked at how expensive a dozen eggs are. I used to eat eggs almost every morning with breakfast, but have completely taken them out of my meal plans to save some money on groceries. Instead of making scrambled eggs each morning (oh, how I miss them), I have become an oatmeal expert with all the variations I make.

Grocery costs in general are rising due to national inflation. According to the USDA's Economic Research Service, food costs rose 0.8% from December 2022 to January 2023 and have gone up 6.4% since January 2022. The ERS also reported that egg prices are 70.1% higher than they were a little over a year ago in January 2022.

Another contributor to the astronomical cost of eggs is one of the worst avian flu outbreaks in history. With chicken farmers suffering the loss of their livestock from disease, egg production is at a low.

We were curious—where is the cheapest place to find eggs right now, anyway?

Ranking Conventional Egg Costs at Grocery Chains

These egg prices are based on the price of eggs at these grocery store locations in the greater Chicago area. We surveyed everywhere from dollar stores and warehouse clubs to natural and organic retailers. For consistency's sake, we looked at cartons of large Grade A eggs that are sold by the dozen or the cheapest option available at popular national chains.

Ranking Organic Egg Costs at National Chains

For those who prefer organic eggs, prices are at least $2 more a dozen. The organic label on egg cartons means that the eggs have been laid by free-range or cage-free chickens that are fed organic feed. The following stores carry organic eggs, and these are the cheapest options at each chain.

Bottom Line

If you're struggling with the cost of groceries, it can be helpful to search for cheap eggs or find some good egg substitutes, particularly for baking. Planning grocery trips around egg prices might be helpful too; take a look at weekly sales flyers to see which store near you has the cheapest eggs.