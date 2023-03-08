The 17 Best Sale Items at Costco in March

Hello lovely Costco shoppers! Are you ready to score some deals on some really great products at my favorite warehouse store this month? I am a frequent Costco shopper, heading to my local location at least twice a month. I buy everything from compliment-scoring outfits (seriously!) to pantry staples, fresh berries and ready-to-cook meals (Costco's chicken quesadillas are my favorite). So grab your shopping list and get ready to save.

1. Heavenly Hunks Organic Oatmeal Dark Chocolate Cookies

$3 off in warehouses only

My husband and daughter both have a sweet tooth, and I'm always looking for treats that aren't terribly high in added sugar but are still satisfying. I don't always have time to make my own healthy chocolate chip cookies! But they are both fans of these Heavenly Hunks Organic Oatmeal Dark Chocolate Cookies, so I grab a bag periodically. Plus they're vegan and gluten-free.

2. Crunchmaster Multi-Grain Baked Crackers

$3.30 off in warehouses and online

My husband led a gluten-free lifestyle for a while, so I've had just about every gluten-free cracker available. He's back to eating gluten but we still buy these crackers. Why? They're super-duper crunchy and stand up to both cheeses and dips. They're vegan too.

3. Terra Classic Sea Salt Vegetable Chips

$3 off in warehouses only

These are one of EatingWell's favorite veggie chips. The colorful assortment of vegetables is eye-catching, plus some naturally sweeter veggies like sweet potatoes mingle with the salty chips for a pleasurable eating experience.

4. Skinny Pop Organic Popcorn

$2.50 off in warehouses only

I grew up on stovetop-popped popcorn with real butter, so I can't say that bagged popcorn is for me. But it's a relatively healthy snack that I buy for times when I can't pop my own, like road trips and camping. Also popcorn is a whole-grain snack that delivers 3 grams of satisfying fiber per serving and just might be the No. 1 snack for weight loss.

5. Rao's Homemade Marinara Sauce

$3 off in warehouses only

We tried more than 50 marinara sauces in an exhaustive taste test, and still, Rao's was my favorite. It's delicious. It doesn't have added sugar like many other brands. And it's an incredible deal at Costco. It's one of the 12 items I always buy at Costco, particularly after I forgot once and saw how much more expensive it was at a regular grocery store.

6. Starbucks French Roast Whole Bean Coffee

$6 off in warehouses and online

If you like Starbucks French roast coffee, this 2½-pound bag is a steal at $6 off. And don't forget, if you avoid buying whole-bean coffee there because you don't have a grinder at home, they have one as you're leaving the checkout area. Wondering if coffee is healthy? It has a slew of health benefits and just might help you live longer!

7. Tasty Bite Madras Lentils

$4.80 off in warehouses only

I adore lentils. I have at least four kinds in my pantry right now, and meals like Instant-Pot Mujadara and One-Pot Lentil & Vegetable Soup with Parmesan are in frequent rotation at my house. If you're a fan of a little bit of spicy heat and lentils and beans, you need to try these if you haven't already. Each pouch is technically two servings, but I will eat an entire one for lunch—that makes it a bit higher in sodium than I like (940 mg for the whole pouch), but it also packs 11 grams each of protein and fiber. That's at least 30% of the daily recommendation of fiber for adults (which ranges depending on sex and age), which is important because most Americans don't get enough. These saucy lentils are also a great quick dinner, especially if you pair them with naan or ready-to-eat rice and a salad or cooked greens.

8. Del Monte Cut Green Beans

$2.60 off in warehouses and online

When we did a canned vegetable taste test, green beans made our top five list. If you like your beans crisper, these may be a little softer than you'd like. But nevertheless, they're handy to have on hand. And with grocery prices continuing to rise (thanks, inflation!), canned vegetables can often be a more affordable choice.

9. Yasso Mint Chocolate Chip Frozen Greek Yogurt Bars

$3.60 off in warehouses only

Here's a quick story. I was having friends over for dinner one night and decided to give a new recipe a try for dessert. I didn't actually read the recipe, so I thought it was going to be ready pretty fast, but it actually took hours to make. I had to scramble for an alternative. Luckily, I had just bought a pack of these frozen yogurt bars on my last trip to Costco. I brought them out to our fire pit, and everyone excitedly grabbed one. I don't know if it was ice cream truck nostalgia for the adults, but they were just as happy to enjoy one of these after a big meal as the kids were. So if you have the freezer room to store this 15-bar box and are a mint chocolate chip fan, do yourself a favor and grab one. They're only 100 calories each, with 5 grams of protein and 9 grams of added sugar.

10. Bibigo Chicken & Vegetable Steamed Dumplings

$3.50 off in warehouses only

I won't lie, I haven't had these yet. But I do love the other Bibigo dumplings that Costco carries, so I feel good about giving these a try while they're on sale. They come in microwaveable trays of 6 dumplings, which means my 10-year-old will probably start having them for breakfast.

11. Wholly Guacamole Classic

$4.20 off in warehouse only

I don't typically buy premade guacamole unless I'm having a lot of friends over and don't have time to wait for avocados to ripen, or we're headed out on a camping trip. I'll often add a handful of chopped cilantro and some diced red onion for more flavor. If you don't eat all three of the bowls before they expire, you can pop them in the freezer.

12. Giovanni Rana Maine Lobster Ravioli

$4.20 off in warehouses only

Ravioli is nice to have on hand for I-don't-feel-like-cooking dinners, and this option is packed with a creamy lobster filling. It's a bit high in sodium, so consider skipping jarred marinara sauce and going with a quick from-scratch one instead—corn, chopped tomatoes and fresh herbs like basil or tarragon would be nice here.

13. Ziploc Storage Bags

$3.80 off in warehouses and online

Although I try to limit my consumption of single-use plastics at home, I'm not perfect, and I keep these bags on hand. You can save nearly $4 on a variety pack, which is nice so you can get different sizes. Both slider-top and zipper-top varieties are on sale—the latter is a much better deal at nearly two times the quantity of bags plus a wider variety of sizes.

14. Miracle-Gro Organic Choice Raised Bed & In Ground Soil with Compost

$2 off in warehouses only

If you are an avid gardener like me, you may spend more money that you'd like to admit on replenishing soil each year. I know we do! So I'll be picking up several bags of this organic soil to top my beds off once the snow melts in Vermont.

15. Cuisinart Digital AirFryer Toaster Oven

$40 off in warehouses and online

The EatingWell Test Kitchen tested several air fryers while working on our Air Fryer special issue, and a similar Cuisinart model was one of our favorites—in fact, several staffers have them at home.

16. Finish Jet-Dry Ultra Dishwasher Rinse Aid

$4 off in warehouses and online

If you've read my Costco warehouse deals roundups in the past, you know I always tell you this: If you're not already using a rinse aid, you really should start. A dishwasher tech once told me that it's truly not a marketing scheme. Once I started using it at home, I realized he was right. Not only do we have hard water, but we also have a well and low water pressure. Our dishes are always more sparkly and dry faster when I use it.

17. Supplements