Pedro Pascal Revealed His Starbucks Order & Fans Are in a Frenzy—Here's What a Dietitian Thinks

Beloved Chilean actor Pedro Pascal, known for his roles on Game of Thrones and The Last of Us, recently caught the attention of fans and dietitians everywhere. Only this time, his latest claim to fame has nothing to do with acting and everything to do with his caffeine intake.

A recent encounter with fan @alexafromspace on Tiktok revealed the star's drink of choice when he stopped to give an autograph. The video with more than 6 million views shows the viral ticket order: *Pedro*, ice quad espresso, in a venti cup, extra ice, 6 shots.

The order has fans intrigued and concerned. Comments under the video range from "IS HE OK?" to "I'll be ordering the Pedro Pascal tomorrow." And while it's unclear if Pascal consumed the entire drink by himself, I can't help but wonder, is it safe to consume that much caffeine? Here's what a dietitian has to say:

"Coffee is well-known for its health benefits, such as reducing your risk of chronic conditions like type 2 diabetes, supporting your heart health and boosting your mood," shares Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia, senior nutrition & news editor at EatingWell. "And black coffee, like Pascal's order, is as good as it gets. Pascal's order appears to be free of added sugars, especially coming from flavored syrups and toppings. However, moderation is key in health, especially when it comes to a natural stimulant like caffeine. And if you are a coffee lover, it's easy to overdo it."

"The 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends limiting your caffeine intake to 400 milligrams per day. As a reference, a 1-ounce espresso has around 63 milligrams of caffeine, per the USDA. So, if we do the math, Pascal's order might contain around 380 milligrams of caffeine. "If that's all the caffeine you have in a day, then you're within a healthy range," clarifies Haddad-Garcia. "Yet, remember that other drinks and foods beyond coffee contain caffeine, including a variety of teas, energy drinks and chocolate. Plus, some people could be more sensitive to caffeine than others."

"If you experience symptoms such as jitters, headache, nervousness, nausea and heart racing, then you're probably having too much caffeine."