A Popular Trader Joe's Salad Just Got Recalled—Here's What to Know

A popular ready-to-eat salad kit from Trader Joe's has been recalled due to unmarked allergens on the ingredient label. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a warning to customers on March 4, after Trader Joe's announced they would be taking the salad off of shelves in the states of Oregon, Idaho and Washington.

The USDA announced that the Trader Joe's Lemon Chicken & Arugula Salad was being recalled by GH Foods NW, LLC for containing 106 pounds of the product for containing unmarked wheat allergens. Products under this label with the "best by" date of March 6, 2023 and the package label "P-46987" are subject to recall. This could affect those with an allergy or intolerance to ingredients not listed.

The USDA reports no injuries, illness or adverse reactions to this product at this time. Consumers should check the dates and package labels on this product, even if they do not live in the distribution region.

It may be a good practice to toss the Trader Joe's Lemon Chicken & Arugula Salad if you notice it has the product labels and "best by" date mentioned above, especially if you're sensitive to wheat or wheat derivatives. Those living in the distribution region of Idaho, Oregon and Washington and those with specific food allergies should contact their healthcare provider if they have concerns after consuming this product.