There's no denying that juice is tasty. But is this beloved beverage doing more harm to your health than good? A registered dietitian weighs in.

What Happens to Your Body When You Drink Juice Every Day

Juice is a delicious and refreshing beverage whether you prefer it fresh-squeezed or straight out of the carton. But is a daily cup of juice good for you? Fruit juices are often considered less healthy than their whole-food counterparts due to higher sugar concentration, more calories and less fiber—which can reduce the satiety of these beverages and, over time, could contribute to weight gain and obesity. However, other research suggests regular juice consumption may offer some health benefits and can be included in a nutritious diet. Confusing, right? Fortunately, we chatted with a nutrition expert who shared a rundown on the nutrition of various fruit juices to help determine what happens to your body when you drink juice every day.

What Is Juice?

While there are countless juices on the market, they all fit within five categories, per AGICO, a juice machine manufacturer. In order of nutritional value from highest to lowest, these categories are fresh fruit juice (100% juice), from-concentrate juice, not-from-concentrate juice, cold-press juice and fruity drinks. Fresh 100% juice provides the most nutritional value and the lowest added sugars and calories. In addition, 100% fruit juice intake may be associated with better diet quality and higher nutrient intake, according to a 2019 report published in Nutrients.

"One-hundred percent juice is any beverage that's been made from fruit either by squeezing, pressing or mashing the fruit to extract that sweet liquid inside. These juices will proudly advertise in the front label 100% juice," explains Blanca Garcia, RDN, a registered dietitian nutritionist with Health Canal. "Juice drinks and other juice beverages may still contain some juice but typically significantly less or none. You can find the percentage of juice in small letters right above the Nutrition Facts label."

Here are nutritional breakdowns of popular fruit juices, per the USDA's FoodData Central database. (Note that juice nutrition may vary slightly among brands, and that juices are often fortified with micronutrients, including vitamin C and calcium; check the label.)

Apple Juice Nutrition

One cup of 100% apple juice provides the following:

Calories: 114

Fat: 0g

Sodium: 10mg

Carbohydrates: 28g

Fiber: 0g

Sugars: 24g

Protein: 0g

Vitamin C: 96mg

Vitamin A: 0mcg

Calcium: 20mg

Potassium: 250mg

Orange Juice Nutrition

One cup of 100% orange juice provides the following:

Calories: 112

Fat: 0.5g

Sodium: 3mg

Carbohydrates: 26g

Fiber: 0.5g

Sugars: 21g

Protein: 2g

Vitamin C: 124mg

Vitamin A: 25mcg

Calcium: 27mg

Potassium: 496mg

Cranberry Juice Nutrition

One cup of 100% cranberry juice provides the following:

Calories: 79

Fat: 1g

Sodium: 15mg

Carbohydrates: 18g

Fiber: 0g

Sugars: 9g

Protein: 0g

Vitamin C: 0mg

Vitamin A: 5mcg

Calcium: 17mg

Potassium: 176mg

Strawberry Juice Nutrition

One cup of 100% strawberry juice provides the following:

Calories: 91

Fat: 1.5g

Sodium: 2mg

Carbohydrates: 19g

Fiber: 0g

Sugars: 19g

Protein: 1g

Vitamin C: 27mg

Vitamin A: 1.8mcg

Calcium: 29mg

Potassium: 324mg

What Happens When You Drink Juice Every Day

A 2022 review published in Nutrients found that consuming juice in moderation can improve cardiometabolic health and help prevent chronic disease. However, you may be surprised that drinking juice daily can lead to adverse health outcomes. "Consuming juice every day may spike blood sugar levels, increase total calories consumed in the day, contribute to weight gain and increase risk of cavities," cautions Garcia.

The health effects of daily juice drinking will vary depending on the ingredients and the type of juice. As always, be a conscious consumer and check labels and ingredient lists before buying to avoid added sugars and excess calories. "When choosing a pre-packaged juice, choose the one with the least amount of ingredients for freshness," says Garcia. "Some juices will have harmful preservatives, dyes and flavorings."

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is it healthy to drink juice every day?

While most juice offers some nutritional value (e.g., vitamin C, potassium), it doesn't deliver enough to warrant daily consumption. That's because juice is high in sugar and calories and lacks fiber. A better option for reaping fruit's health benefits is to eat fresh fruit in its whole-food form. Fresh fruit contains dietary fiber, which is linked to lower rates of cardiovascular disease and obesity.

2. What juice is the healthiest?

The healthiest juice to choose is 100% fruit juice. If possible, drink 100% fruit juice that contains pulp. "The pulp increases the fiber content of the juice, helping your body manage blood sugar levels better," explains Garcia.

3. Is it OK to drink juice on an empty stomach?

If you enjoy drinking juice in moderation, try to consume it after getting some food in your stomach. "Drinking juice on an empty stomach may cause blood sugar spiking," says Garcia. "Chronically elevated blood sugar levels can cause health issues and increase the risk of developing diabetes."

The Bottom Line