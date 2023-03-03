Ahead of the season 3 premiere, find out which celebs will be joining the Food Network star to cook and dine together in Garten's Hamptons home.

Ina Garten Just Revealed the First 4 Recipes She'll Be Making on Be My Guest—Including This Easy 3-Ingredient Side

We can't be the only ones who have a certain pie-in-the-sky life goal to share a table or cook with Ina Garten, right? Her warm, encouraging energy, her infectious laugh and sharp sense of humor, her sweet love stories, her clever dinner party tips; she'd certainly be among our guests invited to the dinner party of our dreams.

Stars like Emily Blunt, Julianna Marguiles, Nathan Lane and Faith Hill have been able to make that fantasy a reality, and were able to do so in an incredible venue: inside Garten's Hamptons kitchen. Those were just a few of the celebs who appeared on seasons 1 and 2 of Be My Guest, and Garten just revealed the line-up for an epic season 3 that we're already looking forward to living vicariously through!

Launching Sunday, March 5 at 11:30 a.m. ET on Food Network and streaming on Discovery+, "My first guest is Misty Copeland, the first African American woman ever to be a principal dancer with the American Ballet Theatre," Garten says in an Instagram caption she shared with a video teaser. "Her story is so inspiring and we had a wonderful time talking and cooking together!"

In addition to Copeland, the show's website reveals that Norah Jones, Laura Linney and Stanley Tucci (he's teaching Ina how to make her first martini!) will also visit Garten's home to cook, dine and catch up with the culinary queen during season 3.

Here's what's on the menu of the debut episode of the new season:

Garten will take the lead teaching Copeland how to make the cheese-topped toasts and Champagne cocktails. Then the dancer steps in to show Garten how to make her orange juice-marinated salmon that Copeland says, "I've cooked it so often I could probably make it in my sleep!" The accompanying three-ingredient mashed winter squash "may remind you of candied yams with its syrupy sweetness and creamy texture, but it packs fewer calories," according to Copeland.