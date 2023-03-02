Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Launch New Popcorn Inspired By Indian Spices

There's a new power duo in the food space, and they just created your new favorite snack. Nick Jonas' co-owned company, Rob's Backstage Popcorn, just introduced their newest flavor of popcorn created by namesake Rob Garbowsky and Jonas' wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The story behind Rob's Backstage Popcorn comes from over a decade ago when Garbowsky was the Jonas Brothers' bassist and would make popcorn for the band to bring as a backstage snack. Nick Jonas, wildly impressed by the one-of-a-kind snack, craved this popcorn for years to come until he decided to partner with Garbowsky to create their own brand, thus the birth of Rob's Backstage Popcorn. The popcorn company has since developed three flavors: Original Sweet & Salty, Kelly's Classic Barbeque in partnership with Kelly Clarkson and their brand-new flavor.

The newest popcorn blend, Priyanka's Mumbai Nights, is a mix of sweet and salty with savory spices to take inspiration from Indian flavors that Chopra loves.

"Mumbai is my home—I've spent about 15 or 20 years of my life there. And it's a very specific, alive, cosmopolitan, glamorous city," Chopra said in a webinar leading up to the launch. "And to me, this flavor is that."

The design of the popcorn's bag, a gorgeous mint green with gold accents, was created to look beautiful on your counter.

"I love displaying my snacks, I'm a snacker. When you walk into our kitchen, I have a display of snacks, so I really like having bags that work with the aesthetic of my home," Chopra explained.

After "shaking the bag well" as directed by Chopra, the popcorn has a sweet base, similar to Rob's Backstage Popcorn's original flavor, but it includes a background note of spices prominent in Indian cuisine, like turmeric. The seasoning is a secret recipe, but it has natural flavors like red bell pepper, carrot and onion powder for the ultimate bite.

During the webinar, EatingWell asked Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas one word to describe the new popcorn. Chopra said "mind-blowing" and Jonas followed with "zesty."