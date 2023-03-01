The #1 Snack from Trader Joe's, According to a Food Editor

Trader Joe's is known for their delicious snacks. From customer favorites like Peanut Butter-Filled Pretzels to Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips, the grocer has dozens of tasty options to choose from when snacktime comes around. But the No. 1 snack that I always buy is Trader Joe's Movie Theater Popcorn.

When it comes to snacks, I choose salty over sweet any day, and this flavorful popcorn ticks all the boxes. Inspired by the popcorn you'd buy at a movie theater concession stand, these kernels are perfectly popped and have just the right amount of salty, buttery flavor. Unlike what you'd buy at the theater, there's no artificial butter aftertaste. Plus, it isn't so overwhelmingly salty that you'll reach for a drink every few seconds.

Another reason I love this snack is its affordability. A 5-ounce bag costs just $2.79, so I can re-create a movie night at home for less than in the theaters. (A quick comparison to my local AMC shows a regular popcorn is $9.29 while a large popcorn is $10.29.) The budget-friendly snack has a serving size of 2 cups, so I feel satisfied after eating it, whether I'm snacking on it while watching the latest rom-com on Netflix or in the afternoon when I need something to tide me over between meals.

In general, popcorn has some great health benefits. A 1-ounce serving of air-popped popcorn (about 3 1/2 cups) has 4 grams of fiber. While Trader Joe's Movie Theater Popcorn has a little less fiber at 2 grams per 2-cup serving, it can still help you reap the benefits of the crucial nutrient, such as promoting heart health, gut health and healthy digestion. Plus, popcorn is a whole grain, which is an important part of any healthy eating pattern.