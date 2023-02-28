5 "Polite" Things You Do in Office Kitchens & Break Rooms That Are Actually Rude

Office kitchens and break rooms are an essential part of any workspace. Whether your office's kitchen is a place for chats over coffee or strictly a place to keep your lunch refrigerated, a certain amount of etiquette is expected. Everyone plays a part in keeping these shared spaces clean, inviting and functional, but some of the "polite" things you do in your office kitchen may actually be rude. Here are five things to keep in mind, so you can be a considerate coworker.

You Clean Up After Yourself… But Skip the Sink Drain

Everyone appreciates a clean kitchen and cleaning up after yourself is a great practice. Whether you wipe the counters clean with disinfectant or wash some dishes in the sink, you're saving everyone else a headache. However, you might be missing a crucial step: cleaning the sink drain.

Sink drains are a trap for food scraps, crumbs and other residue. When your coworkers go to use the sink after you, they don't want to see a dirty drain. So instead of cleaning up and abandoning the drain, run some water through it and make sure it looks clean for the next person.

You Leave Food Out to Share

Coworkers are used to sharing things like coffee creamer and sugar, certain snacks and treats brought in for special occasions. While it may seem like common courtesy to leave things out on the countertop for easy access, think twice before you leave food and drinks out to share. Although it is thoughtful to make sure everyone gets an opportunity to enjoy, you could be inadvertently spoiling food. Coffee creamers left out could lead to upset stomachs, while pastries, bagels or treats left unpackaged could get stale and dry throughout the day.

Instead of leaving out food and drinks for your coworkers to find, wrap up the goodies and leave notes on the door, drop an announcement in your team's communication channel or remind everyone as they come into the office. This way, no food is wasted and your team can enjoy delicious treats (without the risk of foodborne illness!)

You Bring in Treats for Everyone… But Don't Consider Allergies

Treats like cupcakes, pastries and other baked goods are a great way to brighten the mood in an office space. From birthdays to company anniversaries to your coworker's achievements, celebratory treats make the workday a bit more enjoyable. When ordering treats for your team, you could be overlooking certain coworker's dietary restrictions or allergies. Rather than accidentally excluding someone from joining the celebrations, it could be good practice to have a list of each employee's dietary restrictions. When someone new joins the team, they can self-report what dietary guidelines they follow and include any specific instructions for food orders.

Then, next time there is cause for celebration, consult the document and make sure there is something for everyone. Going out of your way to order a separate treat for a coworker will make them feel included and supported in the workspace.

You Empty the Coffee Machine... But Don't Assemble It Properly for the Next Person

It seems like every office has a different coffee maker and it goes without saying that not all coffee makers are created equally. Cleaning the coffee maker is sure to be greatly appreciated so keep up the good work and keep cleaning. But the next time you go to dump the grounds out or wipe down the warming plate, keep in mind how your office's coffee machine works.

Putting the coffee machine back together is half the battle. Some machines are single-serving, so keep in mind that they may need water refills less regularly than larger machines. Take the time to get to know the office coffee machine. Whether it's a Keurig, a Nespresso or an industrial brewer, there are ways to make it easy for the next person brewing a cup of coffee.

You Clean Out the Fridge