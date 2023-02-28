Millions of Cosori Air Fryers Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Risk

a collage of one of the Cosori Air Fryers being recalled

Two million Cosori air fryers of various models have been voluntarily recalled by the brand. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, this recall is due to a wiring issue in the affected air fryers that causes a significant risk of fire and burns.

The recall follows 205 reports of Cosori air fryers overheating, smoking, melting, catching fire and causing burns. Related to this recall, there have been 10 reports of minor burn injuries and 23 reports of minor property damage.

These air fryers were sold at Target, Best Buy and Home Depot stores nationwide, as well as the following online stores: Amazon.com, Adorama.com, Bedbathandbeyond.com, Cosori.com, eBay.com, Homegoods.com, Kohls.com, Lowes.com, Macys.com, QVC.com, Staples.com, Vesync.com, Walmart.com, Wayfair.com, Wellbots.com and Woot.com.

The affected products were sold from June 2018 through December 2022 for between $70 and $130. The recalled types include the 5.8-quart, 3.7-quart and the Smart 5.8-quart air fryers, among other models.

In addition to the 2 million sold nationwide, nearly 250,000 recalled Cosori air fryers were sold in Canada and about 21,000 were sold in Mexico. Check the model and batch number on your air fryer to see if it's recalled. If so, stop using your air fryer immediately.