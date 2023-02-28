I've Been Making These High-Fiber Scrambled Oats on Repeat—and You Should, Too

Eggs, oats, repeat. I can't be the only one who gets stuck in a bit of a healthy breakfast rut during weekdays. While it's not the most exciting, falling back on one of these go-tos—plus a piece of fruit—is just far too quick and easy to stray from on busy mornings. (Note to self: Be sure to revisit this round-up of 25 healthy 10-minute breakfast recipes often for inspo.)

But once in a while, a new recipe concept can inspire me to break up with my breakfast BFFs…at least for a bit. My current crush is courtesy of Yumna Jawad, the home cook behind the blog Feel Good Foodie, and the woman who also created my favorite baked oatmeal, the brilliant baked hummus pasta and the air-fried French toast I've totally eaten for dessert.

This week, she's back with her twist in @leaheverecipes' "scrambled oats" concept. After seeing Jawad's 26-second demo and realizing it combines my two breakfast mainstays into one simple and speedy skillet recipe, I couldn't resist giving it a try the next morning.

To make Jawad's signature scrambled oats, you'll just need a medium bowl, a fork, a heat-safe spatula and a non-stick skillet. In the bowl, add one peeled banana, ¾ cup oats, 1 egg, 1 tablespoon plain Greek yogurt, 1 teaspoon cinnamon and a pinch of salt.

The yogurt "adds moisture without using any butter or oil," Jawad explains, although you could certainly add a bit of either to the pan before adding this banana mixture to infuse even more flavor into the finished product.

Use the fork to mash the banana and create a batter with even consistency, then transfer it to the skillet and cook over medium heat. Cook for 5 minutes, then use the spatula to flip and break up the pieces into a scrambled egg consistency. (Think of this like you were trying to flip a pancake, but only caught a corner. Happy accidents!) Cook, stirring frequently, until the scramble is golden brown and chunky like soft granola.

From here, Jawad builds a bowl with Greek yogurt at the base, the scrambled oats on top of one-third, blueberries on top of one-third and sliced strawberries on top of the final portion. She finishes the breakfast bowl with a sprinkle of shredded coconut.

The result? "Something a little different for breakfast that's high in protein, high in fiber and good for you," she says. I echo that sentiment, and have since tried this in mason jar parfaits, as a topping for baked apples for a makeshift fruit cobbler and to simply top fresh fruit for a speedy snack.

ICYWC, she was right about those fiber and protein claims. I ran this recipe through an online calculator and was delighted to see that the 420-ish calorie creation has 11 grams of fiber (nearly half of the 25 grams of fiber women are supposed to shoot for each day!) and 15 grams of protein, depending on the exact type of yogurt you use—which helps this recipe align with our high-fiber and high-protein nutrition parameters.