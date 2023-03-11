7-Day No-Sugar High-Fiber Meal Plan

Fiber is an unassuming powerhouse nutrient with a slew of health benefits. Yet, according to the American Society of Nutrition, only 9% of women and 5% of men reach their daily fiber goal of 28-34 grams, respectively. Of course, fiber is well known for its role in digestive health, but it also is an important tool for disease prevention and weight management. While most don't reach their daily fiber goals, many eat too many added sugars. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the average American adult consumes 17 teaspoons of added sugar per day, significantly above the American Heart Association's recommended daily max of 9 teaspoons of added sugar for men and 6 for women. Though added sugars and sweets can certainly have a place in a healthy diet, the reality is that most people could cut back a bit. The issue with excess added sugar intake is that these low and non-nutritive-calorie sources displace healthy alternatives you could include, like foods high in fiber.

In this weeklong plan, we aim to restore the balance a bit by skipping added sugars while including plenty of high-fiber foods and meals. Each day provides at least 33 grams of fiber, which will help to keep you full and satisfied. Though this isn't necessarily a weight loss plan, research shows that people who eat at least 30 grams of fiber a day lose weight just as effectively as those following a more complex diet plan. If you're focusing on calories, we set this plan at 1,500 calories per day and included options for 1,200 and 2,000 calories a day to support those with different calorie needs.

Added vs. Natural Sugars: What's the Difference?

As the names imply, natural sugars are those already occurring in the foods you eat, while added sugars are those added during food processing. Of course, you can expect added sugars in your favorite desserts, but there are many unexpected sources of added sugars sneaking into your diet. It's not unusual to find added sugars in condiments, bread, flavored yogurts and most processed foods. Natural sugars, like those found in fruit, vegetables and plain dairy products, aren't as much a concern because these foods also contain important essential nutrients, like fiber, vitamins and minerals. Because it's not always obvious when foods have added sugar, it's important to read the nutrition label and ingredient list. Fortunately, the nutrition label was revamped, making it much easier to determine sources of added sugar, per the FDA. In this plan, we include sprouted wheat bread, store-bought enchilada sauce and nut butters—all food sources that can potentially include added sugars, so be sure to double-check your labels when picking up these items at the grocery store.

Health Benefits of Fiber:

Healthier Hearts: Fiber plays an important role in lowering artery-clogging LDL cholesterol, resulting in a lower risk of heart disease and stroke. Improved Blood Sugars: Fiber, a type of carbohydrate that's not broken down into sugar by your body, helps reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, per a 2020 study published in the Journal of Diabetes Investigation. Plus, it helps slow down digestion which means fewer blood sugar spikes and overall better blood sugar management. Healthy Guts: Good bacteria in your gut feeds off the fiber in your diet, resulting in a healthier gut microbiome. Research shows that a healthy gut microbiome has a ton of health benefits, including reducing chronic inflammation. Regular Bowels: Adequate fiber intake, paired with plenty of water intake, helps regulate bowel movements and reduce constipation. Weight Loss: As mentioned above, upping your fiber intake to 30 grams per day can help with weight loss and maintenance. Plus, fiber is digested slowly, which helps keep us full and satisfied.

High-Fiber Foods to Focus On:

Fruit, especially fruit with skin and seeds. Aim to include plenty of berries, pears, apples, oranges, peaches or plums.

Vegetables, including starchy vegetables, like sweet potatoes and winter squash, and cruciferous veggies, like Brussels sprouts, cauliflower and broccoli.

Whole grains, such as oats, brown and wild rice, whole-wheat, freekeh, bulgur, fonio and quinoa.

Nuts and seeds, including natural peanut and nut butters without added sugars.

Legumes, such as beans, lentils and edamame.

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Prepare Slow-Cooker Turkey Chili to have for lunch on days 2 through 5.

Day 1

Butternut Squash & Black Bean Enchiladas Credit: Greg DuPree

Breakfast (421 calories, 8g fiber)

1 serving Spinach & Egg Tacos

A.M. Snack (119 calories, 2g fiber)

5-oz. container low-fat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup raspberries

Lunch (418 calories, 9g fiber)

1 serving Chickpea Tuna Salad

1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (116 calories, 2g fiber)

15 dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (428 calories, 11g fiber)

1 serving Butternut Squash & Black Bean Enchiladas

Daily Totals: 1,502 calories, 76g protein, 73g fat, 142g carbohydrate, 33g fiber, 1,753mg sodium

To make it 1,200 Calories: omit yogurt at A.M. snack and orange at lunch plus change P.M. snack to ¼ cup sliced cucumber.

To make it 2,000 Calories: add 3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts to A.M. snack, increase to 30 almonds at P.M. snack plus add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.

Day 2

Salmon with Lemon-Herb Orzo & Broccoli Credit: Jacob Fox

Breakfast (407 calories, 12g fiber)

1 serving Pineapple Green Smoothie

15 dry-roasted unsalted almonds

A.M. Snack (95 calories, 4g fiber)

1 medium apple

Lunch (408 calories, 12g fiber)

1 serving Slow-Cooker Turkey Chili

P.M. Snack (184 calories, 1g fiber)

2 large hard-boiled eggs sprinkled with a pinch of salt and pepper

⅓ cup blueberries

Dinner (425 calories, 8g fiber)

Daily Totals: 1,519 calories, 99g protein, 55g fat, 166g carbohydrate, 38g fiber, 1,484mg sodium

To make it 1,200 Calories: omit almonds at breakfast, change A.M. snack to 1 medium orange and omit hard-boiled eggs at P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 Calories: increase to 30 almonds at breakfast, add 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to A.M. snack plus add 2 cups mixed greens with 1 serving Citrus Vinaigrette at dinner.

Day 3

One-Pot Coconut Milk Curry with Chickpeas

Breakfast (421 calories, 8g fiber)

1 serving Spinach & Egg Tacos

A.M. Snack (119 calories, 2g fiber)

5-oz. container low-fat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup raspberries

Lunch (408 calories, 12g fiber)

1 serving Slow-Cooker Turkey Chili

P.M. Snack (105 calories, 3g fiber)

1 medium banana

Dinner (461 calories, 9g fiber)

1 serving One-Pot Coconut Milk Curry with Chickpeas

2 cups mixed greens

1 serving Citrus Vinaigrette

Daily Totals: 1,515 calories, 80g protein, 74g fat, 145g carbohydrate, 35g fiber, 1,887mg sodium

To make it 1,200 Calories: omit yogurt at A.M. snack, change P.M. snack to 1 cup strawberries, halved, and omit mixed greens with Citrus Vinaigrette at dinner.

To make it 2,000 Calories: add 1 cup low-fat plain kefir to breakfast, 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to P.M. snack plus ½ an avocado, sliced, to the salad at dinner.

Day 4

Chicken Riggies Credit: Jacob Fox

Breakfast (320 calories, 8g fiber)

1 slice sprouted wheat bread topped with 1 Tbsp. almond butter

⅔ cup blackberries

1 cup low-fat plain kefir

A.M. Snack (129 calories, 6g fiber)

1 large bell pepper, sliced

3 Tbsp. hummus

Lunch (408 calories, 12g fiber)

1 serving Slow-Cooker Turkey Chili

P.M. Snack (95 calories, 4g fiber)

1 medium apple

Dinner (534 calories, 10g fiber)

1 serving Chicken Riggies

Daily Totals: 1,486 calories, 98g protein, 45g fat, 181g carbohydrate, 42g fiber, 1,603mg sodium

To make it 1,200 Calories: omit kefir and blackberries at breakfast and hummus at A.M. snack plus change P.M. snack to ½ cup blueberries

To make it 2,000 Calories: increase to 2 slices of sprouted wheat toast with 2 Tbsp. almond butter at breakfast, add 1 large banana to lunch plus pair 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter with the apple at P.M. snack

Day 5

vegetarian protein bowl Credit: Fred Hardy

Breakfast (384 calories, 10g fiber)

1 serving Pineapple Green Smoothie

12 dry-roasted unsalted almonds

A.M. Snack (21 calories, 1g fiber)

¼ cup blueberries

Lunch (408 calories, 12g fiber)

1 serving Slow-Cooker Turkey Chili

P.M. Snack (119 calories, 2g fiber)

5-oz. container low-fat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup raspberries

Dinner (572 calories, 13g fiber)

1 serving Vegetarian Protein Bowl

Daily Totals: 1,506 calories, 82g protein, 52g fat, 192g carbohydrate, 40g fiber, 1,497mg sodium

To make it 1,200 Calories: omit yogurt at P.M. snack and change dinner to Vegetarian Chopped Power Salad with Creamy Cilantro Dressing

To make it 2,000 Calories: increase to 30 almonds at breakfast, add 2 hard-boiled eggs to A.M. snack, add 1 medium orange to lunch and add 3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts to P.M. snack

Day 6

cilantro and lime shrimp bowl Credit: Jen Causey

Breakfast (320 calories, 8g fiber)

1 slice sprouted wheat bread topped with 1 Tbsp. almond butter

⅔ cup blackberries

1 cup low-fat plain kefir

A.M. Snack (95 calories, 4g fiber)

1 medium apple

Lunch (366 calories, 15g fiber)

1 serving Green Goddess Salad with Chickpeas

1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (184 calories, 1g fiber)

2 large hard-boiled eggs sprinkled with a pinch of salt and pepper

⅓ cup blueberries

Dinner (541 calories, 11g fiber)

1 serving Cilantro-Lime Shrimp Bowl

Daily Totals: 1,506 calories, 84g protein, 53g fat, 181g carbohydrate, 40g fiber, 1,878mg sodium

To make it 1,200 Calories: omit kefir and blackberries at breakfast, change A.M. snack to ¼ cup raspberries and omit orange at lunch.

To make it 2,000 Calories: increase to 2 slices of sprouted wheat toast with 2 Tbsp. almond butter at breakfast, pair 1 1/2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter with the apple plus add 2 cups mixed greens with Citrus Vinaigrette at dinner.

Day 7

Cajun-Spiced Tofu Tostadas with Beet Crema Credit: Photographer / Jacob Fox, Food styling / Sue Mitchell, Food Styling / Kelsey Bulat

Breakfast (421 calories, 8g fiber)

1 serving Spinach & Egg Tacos

A.M. Snack (119 calories, 2g fiber)

5-oz. container low-fat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup raspberries

Lunch (366 calories, 15g fiber)

1 serving Green Goddess Salad with Chickpeas

1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (154 calories, 3g fiber)

20 dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (432 calories, 10g fiber)

1 serving Cajun-Spiced Tofu Tostadas with Beet Crema

Daily Totals: 1,492 calories, 80g protein, 73g fat, 143g carbohydrate, 38g fiber, 1,668mg sodium

To make it 1,200 Calories: omit yogurt at A.M. snack and orange at lunch plus change P.M. snack to ¼ cup blueberries.