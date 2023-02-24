ThePrep: A Week of Delicious Dinners to Support Your Heart Health

Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!

Eating nutritiously and leading a healthy lifestyle are two of the best things you can do to support your overall health—and your heart health, in particular. February is American Heart Month, so as we close out this month, this week's delicious dinners are a great way to take care of your heart. Plus, they're meals the whole family will love. These recipes feature heart-healthy foods like fiber-rich fruits and veggies, lean proteins, whole grains and healthy fats while limiting sodium and saturated fats. But less salt doesn't mean less flavor. These dinners will prove quite the opposite! Bon appetite!

Your Meal Plan

Chicken & Mushroom Ragu Credit: Jacob Fox

Growing up, tostadas were a staple dish in my family, whether we enjoyed them for lunch or dinner. The tostadas my mom makes are either spread with avocado and topped with pico-de-gallo-style cactus salad and queso fresco or start with a bed of pinto beans, topped with shredded chicken, lettuce, tomato and salsa. So needless to say, I'm very excited about Monday's Charred Vegetable & Bean Tostadas with Lime Crema. Though this recipe isn't the same as what I grew up eating, it uses some of my favorite ingredients, such as cilantro, Cotija cheese, chipotle, beans and tostadas. Ingredients such as veggies, beans and corn are packed with fiber, which helps reduce your risk of heart disease.

Another heart-healthy dinner I'll make this week is Tuesday's Spiced Grilled Chicken with Cauliflower "Rice" Tabbouleh. My dad's family is from the Middle East, and traditional tabbouleh was always part of the menu on Friday lunch at my grandma's. This recipe uses cauliflower rice instead of bulgur (made from cracked whole-wheat kernels), a delicious alternative for those with gluten intolerance or wanting to try something new. One thing I love about this recipe is the beautiful colors of its ingredients. The cherry tomatoes and parsley add a fresh touch and have heart-healthy nutrients like B vitamins and potassium.

Something to Sip On

Strawberry-Pineapple Smoothie

​​Smoothies are one of my favorite morning snacks. They are sweet—without any added sugar—and refreshing, just what I need for a morning energy boost. And this Strawberry-Pineapple Smoothie has been one of my favorites lately. Though I can't always find ripe fresh pineapple in the grocery store, using frozen has worked perfectly for me.

What's Inspiring Me This Week

a photo of Ina Garten Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC/Getty Images

Cleaning up and having an organized home gives me peace of mind. I've been longing to do some deep cleaning and organizing in my apartment, mainly my kitchen and closets. And the Barefoot Contessa's new remolded kitchen has inspired me to roll up my sleeves, put some music on and start tidying up.

