Giada De Laurentiis' Crispy Parmesan Potatoes Are Ready in Three Simple Steps

Whether it's a 4-ingredient pasta or a quick iced coffee cocktail, Giada De Laurentiis always has us covered with mouth-watering, easy-to-make recipes. Her most recent recipe is simple to prepare and makes the perfect side dish for any occasion.

In her latest Instagram reel, De Laurentiis shares a step-by-step for how to make Crispy Parmesan Potatoes, which have been the most recent food trend taking over the Internet. "It's all about that crispy bite at the end," De Laurentiis writes in the caption. These cheesy potatoes only take three steps from start to finish, making them a hassle-free side dish.

While De Laurentiis doesn't share exact details about the recipe, we were able to glean the most crucial information from the video. First, make your cheesy coating for the potatoes. Combine melted butter, grated Parmesan cheese, lemon zest and black pepper on a parchment paper-covered baking sheet and spread in an even layer.

Next, take halved baby Yukon Gold potatoes and place them cut-side down onto the covered baking sheet. De Laurentiis puts her potatoes on the sheet as is, but you can toss them in oil before placing them on the cheese mixture for a crispier roast.

Finally, roast the potatoes until they are tender and golden. This should take about 20 to 25 minutes in a 425℉ oven. Once the potatoes are out of the oven, all you need is a spatula to take them off the sheet and enjoy. Serve De Laurentiis' crispy potatoes alongside a comforting dinner main, like our Crispy Roast Chicken or Roast Pork Loin with Salsa Verde.