Ina Garten Just Remodeled Her Home Kitchen, and We Want to Copy Everything

Most of us spend a lot of time in our kitchens, whether we're preparing meals for the week, doing the dishes or just getting some work done at the kitchen table. But we'd guess that not many of us spend as much time in our kitchens as Ina Garten, the Food Network personality and cookbook author who goes to work in her kitchen all year long.

Several years ago, Garten built a second kitchen in a barn on her property so she could have somewhere to film episodes of Barefoot Contessa (she told Oprah Daily all about it in 2021). But Garten's home kitchen, where she still cooks meals for friends and family, has remained untouched for 25 years—at least until now. Ina revealed her kitchen's major facelift on Instagram this week, and we're kind of obsessed with it.

"During the Pandemic, I gave myself a project of renovating my kitchen, which I actually hadn't done in 25 years!!," Garten wrote on Instagram. "I built my dream pantry and bought my favorite Lacanche stove plus lots of food photographs and a great view of the garden. It's so much fun testing recipes in my new kitchen!"

Early episodes of Barefoot Contessa reveal that Garten's home kitchen used to feature green striped wallpaper, black counters, white cabinetry with silver fixtures, a sleek shelf over the stovetop and not much decor on the walls. Her new digs have a refined quality to them, with light gray cabinets, brass fixtures and pretty marble countertops. For those looking to borrow the look for themselves, Garten revealed in the comments that the countertop material is Calacatta Gold marble.

Garten kept around the big glass flour jar you can see in the background of the very first episode of her Food Network show, and she uses it as a makeshift bookend for her display of cookbooks—all of her books are featured, plus some others, like Buvette: The Pleasure of Good Food, which features recipes from the New York restaurant Buvette, where Garten recently had a dreamy lunch. She also has a copy of The Lost Kitchen, which some fans might recognize as a cookbook from the Maine restaurant of the same name that has its own show on the Magnolia Network.

Above that display, Ina has a simple gallery wall of food prints that include everything from trimmed asparagus to buttery bread. Garten shared that she bought the prints from the Staley-Wise Gallery in New York, but you could probably seek out similarly fun work from a local gallery as well. If you're determined to find something specific, go digging through the catalogs of AllPosters or Society6—you might find the perfect piece.

As for Ina's new stove, the Lacanche sports eight burners spanning two generous ovens. In the comments, Ina revealed that the burners and one of the ovens are gas, while the second oven is electric. The cherry on top is Ina's pretty Dutch oven on one of the rear burners—it looks like a Le Creuset oval Dutch oven in meringue. She also added some hooks over the range to store pots and pans. In the comments, Ina wrote that all of her stainless-steel pans are All-Clad. You could grab two of those All-Clad skillets in a set for $200 from Williams Sonoma, or hang your own pans with an easy-install rack, like this $48 option from Wayfair.

No kitchen is complete without plenty of storage, and Garten showed off some of her stuffed shelves in the post. Her open shelving holds lots of baking dishes for all kinds of projects, plus serving trays, pedestals and vases. There's also a wide variety of plates for all occasions—we're especially fans of the plates and bowls with fluted edges that seem similar to this set from Roman and Williams Guild.