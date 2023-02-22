My Homemade 4-Ingredient Raspberry Vinaigrette Uses Scraps From a Jam Jar

There's so many things I use raspberry jam for in my everyday life. Whether I'm spreading it on toast or using it as a jelly alternative for the ultimate PB&J, the sweet preserve is a part of my routine. And I've been on a brie-and-jam kick for quite some time. Paired with some multi-grain crackers, it's been one of my favorite midday snacks since the start of the year.

But one day when I opened my refrigerator, I came across a tragedy: there was only a little bit of raspberry jam left, really just a coating in the jar. It quickly became clear that that wasn't enough for my usual quick snack or sandwich. That being said, I didn't want anything left in the jar to go to waste.

That's when I whipped up an easy and flavorful vinaigrette using the scraps plus items you probably already have on hand:

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

You can add salt and pepper to taste, and if you prefer a sweeter vinaigrette, adding a little bit of honey goes a long way. I used this as the dressing on my favorite spinach salad that I eat for lunch every day, and it was a game changer. I'm convinced the subtly sweet flavor would compliment pretty much anything.

The best part about this? You can mix the vinaigrette ingredients together in your near-empty jar to save yourself from dirtying another dish. The vinaigrette makes about two servings, but if you have a bit more jam on hand, you can easily double this recipe: you'll have plenty of room in your jar for more dressing!

This vinaigrette is also completely customizable. Any fruity jam would taste just as great as raspberry—so if you have a bit of strawberry jam or blackberry jam on hand, still try it out. Depending on your preference, you can substitute the red wine vinegar for balsamic vinegar or white wine vinegar.