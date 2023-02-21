Over 300,000 Starbucks Frappuccinos Recalled Nationwide Due to Potential Glass Fragments in Bottles

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall on Starbucks Frappuccino retail products. This recall is due to possible fragments of glass in the bottles.

The impacted Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino Chilled Coffee drinks have been distributed at retail stores nationwide, but not at Starbucks locations. While the vanilla flavor was the only Starbucks Frappuccino product impacted, there were 25,200 cases of the drink—equaling 302,400 total bottles—affected by this recall.

Check your refrigerator for these 13.7-ounce bottles. The recalled vanilla coffee drinks will have one of the following listed expiration dates: MAR 08 23, MAY 29 23, JUN 04 23, JUN 10 23.

The recall has been noted as a Class II recall, according to the FDA. This is a situation where drinking the affected product "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences" and the likelihood of serious injury or health problems due to this recall isn't probable.

There have not yet been any injuries reported in relation to the recall. However, if you have health concerns that you believe may be connected to this recall, contact your healthcare provider immediately.