6 "Healthy" Cereals That Have As Much Sugar As a Donut

There is no denying that cereal is delicious. Nothing hits the spot like a sweet and crunchy bowl with cold milk—whether you opt for the dairy variety or an alternative. That said, some cereals are notorious for having lots of sugar which might not be the best thing to start your mornings.

There are several cereals that are touted as healthier alternatives to childhood classics like Frosted Flakes or Captain Crunch. But, you might be surprised to learn that a serving of these "healthy" cereals contains just as much—if not more— sugar than a donut. We found 6 "healthy" cereals that have as much sugar as a plain cake donut, which has close to 12 grams of sugar according to the USDA.

The American Heart Association recommends that most people should aim to consume at most 6 teaspoons (about 25 grams worth) of sugar a day for women and 9 teaspoons a day (or about 37 grams worth) for men. Eating too much sugar each day can increase your risk of diabetes, insulin resistance, dental issues, heart disease risk and high blood pressure. While some sugar can definitely be part of a balanced and healthy eating pattern, it's best to consume it in moderation to prevent further health complications.

6 "Healthy" Breakfast Cereals That Have As Much Sugar As a Donut

These healthy cereals may be a delicious sweet treat, but their sugar content might not make them the best option for a daily morning meal. Read on for more as well as options to replace your morning bowl.

Everyone has a favorite way to eat Frosted Mini Wheats. Maybe you like to soak them in the milk so they're a little soggy or you eat them straight out the box for a crunchy snack. Regardless of how you prefer your Frosted Mini Wheats, they are pretty high in sugar and might not be the option to start every day. Each serving of 25 biscuits contains 12 grams of sugar and 210 calories.

While they are high in sugar, Frosted Mini Wheats are also relatively high fiber, containing 6 grams per serving or about 20% of your daily needs. This can make them a more filling option for an occasional sweet treat.

2. Honey Nut Cheerios (12g sugar)

Honey Nut Cheerios are a sweet, crunchy cereal that's considered a classic in many American households. For years, Honey Nut Cheerios have been associated with health benefits because their sister cereal, plain Cheerios, is advertised to promote heart health.

While the brand name does contain whole grains which are important for heart health and more, Honey Nut Cheerios contain 12 grams of sugar per each 1 cup serving. This might be more than you'd expect if you're looking for healthier, lower-sugar alternatives. Original Cheerios contain 2 grams of sugar per serving, so you could try swapping them in next time you go grocery shopping and adding in fruit for some natural sweetness.!

3. Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey & Almonds (13g sugar)

With words like "granola," "almonds" and "oats," it might be easy to assume that this Quaker Oats cereal is a healthy breakfast option. While it may boast nutritious ingredients like whole grains and healthy fats, the cereal contains 13 grams of sugar per every ⅔ cup serving. This cereal is over half of the daily recommended sugar intake and its low protein content might not give you lasting energy.

4. Bear Naked Fruit and Nut Granola (13g sugar)

Bear Naked is known for their granola and oatmeal snacks and their natural-food brand philosophy. While these yummy granolas are great treats to have every once in a while, eating a whole bowl of this Fruit and Nut Granola each morning is going to contribute to a lot of your daily sugar intake. A ½ cup serving contains 13 grams of sugar and 270 calories. Instead of making this cereal the focus of your breakfast, try sprinkling some of the granola on top of some yogurt or alongside some fruit.

5. Raisin Bran Crunch (19g sugar)

Raisin Bran is traditionally assumed to be a healthy cereal packed with "good for you" ingredients. While Raisin Bran is full of vitamins and minerals, this Raisin Bran Crunch has 19 grams of sugar per every 1 cup serving.

6. Special K Chocolatey Delight Cereal (12g sugar)

Special K cereals are one of the most popular "healthy" cereals on shelves. Despite their claims to be lower in calories and sugar than other cereals, this Chocolatey Delight Cereal by Special K contains 12 grams of sugar per one cup serving. If you're looking to lower your sugar intake, consider some other Special K cereal flavors and look at the grams of sugar on the nutrition label before committing to one. Just because a product is marketed as a healthy food doesn't mean it's the right choice for you.

Lower-Sugar Breakfast Cereal Options

If you love starting the morning with a bowl of cereal, there are still plenty of options to enjoy that can help you lower your sugar intake and meet your nutritional goals.

Here are a few cereals that are lower in sugar to keep an eye out for on your next grocery shop:

The Bottom Line