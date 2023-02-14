Here's What Reese Witherspoon Snacked on Every Day While Filming Your Place or Mine

Celebrities snack just like us, according to a new video posted by Reese Witherspoon.

In a recent Instagram reel, Witherspoon asked the cast and crew of her new rom-com, Your Place or Mine, one question: "What's your crafty snack?"

"Crafty snacks" are the snacks and drinks provided by craft services on set. There are some classic answers, like Ashton Kutcher responding with "coffee" (before he realized there were hot dogs on set), and Tig Notaro answering peanuts, while some cast and crew agree that Doritos are the way to go. We can relate to the realness of co-star Zoë Chao's bag dump of various snacks.

What was Witherspoon's pick? Her first choice was SunChips, but on second thought she realized her go-to is an apple with peanut butter.

"Apple with peanut butter, everyday at 11 o'clock," Witherspoon explains in the video as her favorite time to enjoy her snack. "My 4 o'clock snack is tea and a cookie."

At EatingWell, we agree that sliced apples with peanut butter is a perfect midday snack for a lasting energy boost. Apples are a great source of fiber and vitamin C, while peanut butter provides healthy fats and protein. This makes a great combo for when you need a delicious afternoon pick-me-up that has some staying power.

Witherspoon's comment section gave praise to her favorite snack, including comments from some familiar names.

"Apples and peanut butter = life," Jennifer Garner commented on the video.

"Apples and peanut butter every day," Witherspoon's Big Little Lies co-star Kathryn Newton agreed.