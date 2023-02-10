ThePrep: 450-Calorie Dinners in 35 Minutes or Less

Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!

This week of delicious dinners shows how easy it can be to get something nutritious on the table quickly, even after long workdays. Ready in 35 minutes or less and packed with wonderful flavors and a healthy balance of veggies, lean protein, whole grains and healthy fats, these dinners will help you feel your best all week long. These meals come in right around 450 calories; however, it's better to listen to your hunger and fullness cues, rather than rely on a strict calorie count, so adjust these meals however will work best for you and your family. Cheers!

Your Meal Plan

Cheesy Ground Beef & Cauliflower Casserole Credit: Jason Donnelly

I'm starting off this week of satisfying dinners with Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce. I try to always have a jar of sun-dried tomatoes on hand. This pantry staple can be used in everything from salads, pastas, sandwiches, casseroles and even your favorite omelet. And this sun-dried tomato sauce is one of its best uses—it's creamy and super flavorful. This recipe calls for chicken cutlets which cook through pretty quickly; in around 6 minutes. To make this a complete meal, I'll serve this dish with precooked brown rice.

Tuesday's Easy Salmon Cakes with Arugula Salad is another quick and healthy meal. Making salmon cakes is a fun and delicious way to incorporate salmon into your diet. As you might know, salmon is one of the best food sources of omega-3s, an essential nutrient that provides health benefits from reducing your risk of high blood pressure to helping you live longer. The recipe deliciously pairs the salmon cakes with a simple but flavor-packed arugula salad drizzled with a creamy, lemony dressing. You can definitely include a side of brown rice or something else to make your meal more filling.

Thursday's Cheesy Ground Beef & Cauliflower Casserole is a cozy, comforting dinner. One thing I like about this recipe is that it's made in a single skillet, which makes cooking and cleaning easier for busy weeknights. I'll be sure to add a side of toasted whole-wheat baguette to scoop up this gooey deliciousness.

Get the printable shopping list.

Something Sweet

a recipe photo of the Blueberry Baked Oatmeal Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipes that double as breakfast and snacks are as good as it gets, and this Blueberry Baked Oatmeal is no exception. This recipe only requires 10 minutes of prep time, and this baked oatmeal can be refrigerated for up to 4 days in an airtight container. Though I love fresh blueberries, I more often buy frozen ones—they are picked at peak ripeness and are more budget-friendly.

Get the Recipe: Blueberry Baked Oatmeal

What's Inspiring Me This Week

a storefront of Trader Joe's Credit: Getty Images

I don't know about y'all, but Trader Joe's is my go-to grocery store. My husband and I are always impressed by the masterminds behind their product development. If you're a TJ-lover like me, you'll be excited to hear about the healthy products that are being stocked on their shelves in February. Though not all the products are new, some items I've added to my next shopping list include açai purée packets, hearts of palm pasta and a nice salmon rub seasoning blend.

Find Out More: 8 Healthy Products to Find at Trader Joe's in February