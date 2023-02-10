I Make This Dip Every Year for the Super Bowl—and You Should, Too

Creamy, spicy and full of flavor, what's not to love? Plus, get tips on how you can modify it to your liking.

Welcome to Thrifty. A weekly column where nutrition editor and registered dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, keeps it real on how to grocery shop on a budget, make healthy meals for one or two, and make Earth-friendly choices without overhauling your entire life.

I love football. I love watching games, attending games, tailgates and, most importantly, tailgate food—so much so that this article isn't the first time I've written about it (check out my favorite easy tailgate-friendly dishes and game-day-worthy apps). While there are several dishes I'd be more than happy to see at a Super Bowl party, there is one dish that I feel is required: Buffalo chicken dip. Specifically, our Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip.

What makes this recipe different from a standard Buffalo chicken dip, you ask? First, thanks to the use of the slow cooker, this recipe requires just 15 minutes of active time. All you need to do is set it up at least three hours before your gathering and you're good to go. Not to mention, the slow cooker is a very forgiving appliance, so if you get carried away cleaning up or painting your face in your team's colors, an extra 30 or so minutes of cooking time is no big deal.

This app also tastes incredible. A previous roommate of mine literally took the entire slow cooker full of dip with him to the couch because he loved it so much. The recipe uses chicken breasts that you cook fresh with broth, onions and jalapeños (I like to add some Spiceology Really Ranch Salt-Free Seasoning mix, too). This allows the dip to have layers of complex, fresh flavors without lots of added sodium from something like a rotisserie chicken.

Last, but certainly not least, this dip is super customizable to your flavor preferences. Not a fan of blue cheese? Skip it, or drizzle with ranch to finish instead. Really want to spice things up? Use half Frank's RedHot and half another spicier hot sauce of your choosing. Vegetarian? Try swapping rinsed canned chickpeas for chicken (if you're vegan, you might want to try our Vegan Cauliflower Buffalo Wings instead). And topping the dip with something green—be it scallions, chives or celery leaves—brings it all together. I like to serve this dip with celery and carrot slices as well as tortilla chips (all of these options are gluten-free, FYI).