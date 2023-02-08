8 Healthy Products to Find at Trader Joe's in February

If there's one store that you definitely need a grocery list for, it might just be Trader Joe's. The store's enormous slate of white label products means you're basically always about to notice something that looks wildly delicious, whether it's a chocolatey dessert or a savory snack. And with a new Fearless Flyer out for the month of February, there's no time like the present to start making up a list for your next TJ's run.

There's plenty to scope out in this month flyer, including features on the best coffee-snack pairings you can grab at your local store and four wines you can grab this month for under $10. But we've also given the whole flyer a good look-over to find all the healthy snacks, meals and fun ingredients that you might want to try out for yourself this February. Not everything is new in the flyer, but it should all be available at your local store this season—so whether it's a steady favorite in the freezer section or a vibrant new seasoning blend, there's something in this lineup you'll want to try.

Related: The 12 Best Deals at Costco in February

1. Double Dozen Tulips

On a well-stocked day, the enormous display of affordable flowers is probably one of the first things to catch your eye at your local TJ's. The array of colors and silhouettes is appealing for anyone looking to freshen up the vases at home, and Valentine's Day might be just the inspiration you need to do some floral arranging. You might want to start with some super budget-friendly tulips, which you can pick up for $12.99 for 24 stems this month. Find the perfect hue for your home—be it simple white, sunny yellow or romantic red—and scoop up a bouquet or two to add some color to your day.

2. Organic Açai Purée Packets

Smoothie bowl fans, get out your grocery lists! These simple packets are a win for folks who enjoy something fruity in the morning, especially since they have no added sugar. That means you can customize your bowl however you like, no need to account for an overly sweetened base. Add the packet to your Greek yogurt and add in your favorite ingredients, like almonds, blueberries, strawberries and a little coconut. If you're on the go, add everything to a blender and hit the road. Every box of four packets costs just $4.49.

3. Heirloom Chicken

Whole chickens, ground chicken, chicken thighs or breasts—honestly, we're not picky. There's no making Lemon-Balsamic Chicken Thighs or Creamy White Chili with Cream Cheese without a delicious cut of juicy chicken to get the party started, and Trader Joe's has just the one for you. These hormone-free, antibiotic-free cuts of meat are sure to make your favorite chicken dinner or appetizer taste like a million bucks. Find the whole chickens for $3.99 per pound, ground chicken for $6.99 per pound, thighs for $6.99 per pound and breasts for $7.99 per pound.

4. Cruciferous Crunch Collection

Sometime a simple salad or slaw is all you need to take a low-effort weeknight meal up to the level of a dinner party-worthy feast. TJ's Brassicaceae-packed salad kit is definitely the perfect base for a stunningly simple fresh veggie side—just dress it with something like our Poppy Seed Dressing or Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette—but it would also be delicious stir-fried. Each bag contains a colorful mixture of kale, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, green cabbage and red cabbage just waiting for you to put your own flavorful spin on whatever dish you make. Snag a bag for $2.49 each.

5. Steamed Lentils

These ready-to-eat lentils are a huge win for folks who need an easy, no-cook lunch at work or just want to make dinner prep a little easier. Found in the produce department, these cooked and chilled lentils are seasoned mildly with salt, pepper, thyme and garlic, so they'll fit your savory dishes like a charm. Enjoy them cold on a quick salad or heat them up in the microwave or by submerging the packet in boiling water to take the chill off. No matter how you prepare them, you'll get a hearty helping of protein, fiber and nutrients to help keep you going. Pick up a box for $3.29.

6. Hearts of Palm Pasta

When we're on the hunt for a pasta substitute, we usually recommend something made with whole grains, so you can get in some filling fiber, or chickpeas for a boost of protein. But these hearts of palm linguine are also perfect for folks who are gluten-free but craving the tender mildness of classic pasta. TJ's hearts of palm noodles are unseasoned, so they'll work in your stir-fry, paired with a bolognese or added to a cozy soup. Pick up a box of three servings for $3.49 in the grocery aisle.

7. Organic Riced Cauliflower

Yeah, we probably don't have to tell you about the wonders of riced cauliflower—but we're going to do it anyway. Folks who love to pile their meals into bowls—like with our Salmon Rice Bowl or Green Veggie Bowl with Chicken & Lemon-Tahini Dressing—can easily add a serving of veggies to their day by swapping basmati or brown rice for cauliflower. The mild flavor of the cauliflower means it works great for any flavor profile. Just add lime juice and cilantro for your burrito or some butter, white wine and a favorite veggie, like mushrooms, for a veggie-laden risotto. We'd just recommend starting this frozen side on higher heat to get rid of the liquid that always comes along with frozen veggies. Grab a bag of this cauli rice for just $1.99 in the freezer aisle.

8. Salmon Rub Seasoning Blend