Over 400 Types of Ready-to-Eat Salad & Sandwich Products Recalled Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) just announced a substantial recall of over 400 types of ready-to-eat sandwiches, salads, wraps, snacks, yogurt and related products. This is due to a possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The affected products were distributed by Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC and were sold from January 24 through January 30 at retail locations and vending machines in Connecticut, District of Columbia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia. The potentially contaminated foods may have also been distributed during travel with transportation providers.

The full list of impacted products has been provided by the FDA. All recalled products have a Fresh Creative Cuisine label or an identifier on the bottom of the label with the Fresh Creative Cuisine name. Be sure to check the date as well, because affected products will also have a "fresh through" or "sell by" date ranging from January 31 through February 6.

There have not yet been any reported illnesses related to this recall. Common symptoms of Listeria infection (AKA listeriosis) include fever, muscle aches and tiredness. In more extreme cases, symptoms like headaches, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and seizures can occur.

While listeriosis is not usually life-threatening, it can be especially dangerous if you are age 65 or older, immunocompromised or currently pregnant. Listeriosis can cause pregnancy complications, including pregnancy loss or premature birth. It can also cause severe illness or death in infected newborns.