The 5 Best Oat Milks

Whether you’re pouring it in your morning coffee or on your bowl of cereal, here are the best oat milk brands you should try.

When oat milk first appeared on grocery shelves, it may have seemed like a fad ingredient—but the alternative milk has quickly proven that it's here to stay. Research predicts that the oat milk industry will reach a value of $2.6 billion by 2026, and the increasing number of brands selling oat milk reflects that demand.

"Oat milk is growing in popularity, from grocery stores to coffee shops," says Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, nutrition editor at EatingWell. Oat milk is a great nondairy alternative to cow's milk for those who are lactose-intolerant, vegan or just looking to try something new. When considering the products for this taste test, Ball explains, "We tried to pick brands that were as in line as possible with cow's milk, which contains around 120 calories per cup (depending on the fat percentage). And because oat milk contains added sugar, whereas cow's milk does not, we capped it at 10 grams of added sugar per cup. Cow's milk is usually higher in protein and fat than most milk alternatives, which can help it be more satisfying. But thanks to their main ingredient (oats), oat milks can sometimes contain fiber, which helps give them more staying power."

With that in mind, we conducted a blind taste test with more than 2 dozen products that met our nutrition parameters: under 150 calories, less than 140 milligrams sodium and less than 10 grams added sugar per serving. Products included original oat milk, vanilla oat milk, extra-creamy original oat milk and more. We tried each oat milk chilled and took notes about the taste, texture, scent and appearance. Our winner? Chobani Oatmilk was a favorite in multiple categories. Read on for our full list of the best oat milk brands.

Our Product Recommendations

a photo of the Elmhurst oat milk Credit: Courtesy of Brand Best Unsweetened Original Oat Milk: Elmhurst Unsweetened Milked Oats If you're looking for oat milk without added sugars, Elmhurst's Unsweetened Milked Oats is the perfect choice. Made with just three ingredients—filtered water, whole-grain oats and salt—this unsweetened beverage was the favorite of the majority of our testers. The oat milk was creamy with a subtle oat flavor that didn't overwhelm the palate. With a light tan shade, the oat milk was also visually appealing. Bonus: This brand of oat milk is high in fiber, a key nutrient that supports healthy gut bacteria, with 3 grams per serving. Nutrition info for Elmhurst Unsweetened Milked Oats, per 8-ounce serving 100 calories, 2 g total fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 120 mg sodium, 17 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 1 g total sugar, 0 g added sugar, 3 g protein a photo of the Chobani original oat milk Credit: Courtesy of Brand Best Original Oat Milk: Chobani Oatmilk Original Chobani's original flavor oat milk stood out amongst others in the category for several reasons. First, our testers appreciated its viscosity and said it had a smooth mouthfeel. The creamy white shade of the refrigerated oat milk was another highlight, especially when compared to others that were gray or dark in color. Finally, the oat flavor was pleasant, making it the perfect choice for your next hot or iced coffee. Nutrition info for Chobani Oatmilk Original, per 1-cup serving 110 calories, 5 g total fat, 0.5 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 105 mg sodium, 13 g carbohydrates, <1 g fiber, 7 g total sugar, 7 g added sugar, 2 g protein a photo of the Oatly barista edition oat milk Credit: Courtesy of Brand Best Barista-Style Original Oat Milk: Oatly Barista Edition Oatmilk When you want to re-create your go-to coffee order at home, we recommend keeping a box of Oatly's Barista Edition Oatmilk on hand. Barista-style oat milk is designed to foam better than regular oat milk, so you can make everything from lattes to cappuccinos. Our testers appreciated the mild flavor of Oatly's product, so it won't overpower the flavor of your coffee beans. With a thick and creamy mouthfeel and visually appealing color, it's easy to understand why baristas and non-baristas alike will turn to this product. Nutrition info for Oatly Barista Edition Oatmilk, per 1-cup serving 140 calories, 7 g total fat, 0.5 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 100 mg sodium, 16 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 7 g total sugar, 7 g added sugar, 3 g protein a photo of the Chobani extra creamy oat milk Credit: Courtesy of Brand Best Extra-Creamy Original Oat Milk: Chobani Oatmilk Extra Creamy Out of five products in the category, Chobani's extra-creamy oat milk was the clear winner and took the top spot for all of our testers. The milky white color was appealing to the eye, while the texture was creamy and thick. But the highlight of this product? The flavor. Our testers noted that the shelf-stable oat milk tasted as if there was cinnamon added. While not part of the ingredient list, the pleasant, lingering flavor of the oat milk made it stand out. Nutrition info for Chobani Oatmilk Extra Creamy, per 1-cup serving 140 calories, 8 g total fat, 1 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 105 mg sodium, 13 g carbohydrates, <1 g fiber, 7 g total sugar, 7 g added sugar, 2 g protein a photo of the Planet Oat Milk vanilla Credit: Courtesy of Brand Best Vanilla Oat Milk: Planet Oat Vanilla Oatmilk Choosing a vanilla oat milk is an easy way to add flavor to your next bowl of cereal, and Planet Oat's Vanilla Oatmilk is a delicious choice. This nondairy alternative has a slightly sweet vanilla flavor that isn't overwhelming. In addition to the taste, the scent of vanilla is clear and present. While this oat milk was darker in hue than some of the other vanilla oat milks tested, its highlights in the flavor and aroma department made it a winner. (FYI—Planet Oat has a shelf-stable vanilla oat milk and a refrigerated version. We preferred the former, which has a slightly different nutrition profile than the refrigerated version.) Nutrition info for Planet Oat Vanilla Oatmilk, per 1-cup serving 100 calories, 1.5 g total fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 120 mg sodium, 19 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 4 g total sugar, 3 g added sugar, 2 g protein

Conclusion

If you're looking for an unsweetened oat milk, Elmhurst's Unsweetened Milked Oats is a refreshing choice. Or, if you're looking to add a sweet flavor to your morning coffee, Planet Oat's Vanilla Oatmilk is a delicious nondairy alternative.

The Test

To narrow the field, we researched and read the labels of more than 60 products, and selected the ones that fit the following nutrition requirements: under 150 calories, less than 140 mg sodium and less than 10 g added sugar per serving. We also looked for a range of products, including extra creamy oat milk, unsweetened oat milk, original oat milk, barista-style oat milk and vanilla oat milk. For the taste test, a blind tasting was set up with three testers. Each oat milk was chilled and shaken before pouring as instructed by the package directions. Testers took notes regarding the taste, texture, appearance and scent of each product.

Nutrition Parameters

For our nutrition parameters, we analyzed the numbers of products in the category. We looked for products that were as in line as possible with cow's milk as oat milk is commonly used as a nondairy substitute. Each oat milk met the following criteria: <150 calories, <140 mg sodium and <10 g added sugar. The sodium limit is in line with EatingWell's standards for a healthy drink, while we decreased the calorie limit after considering that oat milk is typically consumed as an ingredient in things like smoothies or coffee drinks. This would make it more likely for the drink using oat milk to meet our nutrition parameters. For the added sugars parameter, we set the limit at less than 10 g after analyzing products in the field. Eliminating products with any added sugar would have left few options to test, and some added sugar is OK.

Our Expertise