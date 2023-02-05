7-Day Meal Plan for Insulin Resistance

When you eat, your body breaks down food into glucose (sugar). Glucose in your blood then stimulates the pancreas to release insulin, which helps shuttle the glucose from your blood into your muscle, fat and liver cells. But sometimes there's already too much glucose in the cells, or there's too much glucose in the blood, and insulin doesn't work as it should—that's when insulin resistance can occur. If insulin can't work, your blood sugar will stay high, which is a precursor for prediabetes and type 2 diabetes. And while there isn't one test to tell you if you're insulin resistant, there are indicators, such as having high blood sugar, high triglycerides, high LDL ("bad) cholesterol and low HDL ("good") cholesterol, per the CDC.

In this meal plan for insulin resistance, we include a week of simple meals and snacks using recipes that are easy to follow without long ingredient lists. We focus on lean proteins, moderate carbohydrates, low saturated fat and a moderate sodium intake. While this isn't necessarily an insulin-resistance weight-loss meal plan, research, such as the 2022 study published in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity, suggests that weight loss may help improve blood sugar levels.

If weight loss is your goal, we set the calorie level at 1,500 per day, which is a level where most people lose weight, plus included modifications for 1,200 and 2,000 calories a day, depending on your calorie needs, satiety levels and blood sugar readings.

Dietary & Physical Changes to Treat Insulin Resistance

Anyone can temporarily develop insulin resistance, but over time, chronic insulin resistance can lead to prediabetes and type 2 diabetes. Luckily, changing your diet can potentially reverse insulin resistance. By becoming the opposite—more insulin sensitive—the muscle, fat and liver cells need less insulin to absorb the glucose. In addition to changing your diet, physical activity, weight loss, stress reduction and proper sleep can all make you more sensitive to insulin.

There are a few key changes that can help improve your blood sugar and, therefore, improve insulin resistance:

Protein: Eating protein, like meat, chicken, eggs, fish, Greek yogurt, nuts or other vegetarian proteins, in most of your meals helps improve your blood sugar. Protein slows down the digestion of carbohydrates and the absorption of glucose into your bloodstream, which means your blood sugar will stay more stable. Protein also helps increase satiety, helping you feel fuller longer. Fiber: Fiber, a type of carbohydrate that isn't digested, helps improve your blood sugar. Like protein, it's broken down slowly and prevents blood sugar spikes. High-fiber foods include whole grains (quinoa, whole-wheat bread, oatmeal, whole-wheat pasta), plus fruits, vegetables, beans and lentils. Weight loss: If you have excess weight, losing 5-10% of your body weight has been correlated with better blood sugar control, according to a 2019 study published in the journal Diabetic Medicine. Typically, focusing on healthy nutrition changes to lower your blood sugar, like increasing protein and eating more vegetables, weight loss tends to follow on its own. Cut back on sugar and simple carbohydrates: Because sugary drinks can pack in a ton of sugar, avoiding them will improve your blood sugar control. Stick to drinks that have zero added sugars, like water, seltzer and unsweetened tea. Also, try to limit simple and refined carbohydrates. These foods are low in fiber and are quickly digested, releasing sugar into our blood, which causes blood sugar spikes. Regular meal routine: A routine of three meals a day with one or two high-protein or high-fiber snacks helps keep your blood sugar stable. Skipping meals can lead to overeating later, resulting in blood sugar lows and spikes, which leaves you feeling sluggish. Eating regular meals and snacks also prevents you from getting too hungry and makes it easier to manage portions. Exercise: According to the American Diabetes Association, a combination of cardio exercise, like walking, jogging, or biking, plus strength training, helps lower blood sugar. Moving more is beneficial, and it doesn't have to be an hour of back-breaking exercise at the gym. Research suggests that walking for 2 minutes after each meal can lower your blood sugar levels. Regardless of how you like to exercise, moving more and sitting less is always a good idea.

What to Eat with Insulin Resistance:

Chicken

Turkey

Lean beef and pork

Fish, such as wild salmon

Beans

Lentils

Nuts, peanuts and natural nut butters that don't contain added sugar

Olive and avocado oil

Avocados

Fruits, especially fruits with skin and seeds, like berries, apples and pears

Vegetables

Higher-fiber complex carbohydrates, like oatmeal, quinoa and starchy vegetables (winter squash, corn, peas and potatoes)

Greek yogurt

How to Meal Prep for the Week

Prepare Muffin-Tin Omelets with Feta & Peppers for breakfast on days 3 and 4. Prepare Meal-Prep Turkey Cobb Salad for lunch for days 3, 4 and 5.

Day 1

Cream of Turkey & Wild Rice Soup

Breakfast (348 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

½ cup sliced strawberries

¼ cup slivered almonds

A.M. Snack (70 calories)

2 clementines

Lunch (370 calories)

1 serving Chicken & Apple Kale Wraps

P.M. Snack (197 calories)

1 mozzarella string cheese

3 Tbsp. unsalted roasted cashews

Dinner (517 calories)

1 serving Cream of Turkey & Wild Rice Soup

1 cup mixed greens with 2 Tbsp. Citrus Vinaigrette

Daily Totals: 1,502 calories, 109 g protein, 113 g carbohydrates, 18 g fiber, 70 g fat, 1142 mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit the almonds at P.M. snack and the salad with vinaigrette at dinner.

To make it 2,000 calories: Increase to ½ cup almonds at breakfast, add ¼ cup unsalted dry-roasted peanuts to A.M. snack and increase to 1/3 cup cashews at P.M. snack.

Day 2

Creamy Rotisserie-Chicken Noodle Casserole Credit: Photographer: Brie Goldman, Food Stylist: Lauren McAnelly, Prop Stylist: Holly Raibikis

Breakfast (292 calories)

1 serving Avocado Egg Toast

¼ cup blueberries

A.M. Snack (186 calories)

1 small banana

1 Tbsp. unsalted peanut butter

Lunch (378 calories)

1 serving Cream of Turkey & Wild Rice Soup

P.M. Snack (147 calories)

3 Tbsp. unsalted cashews

Dinner (511 calories)

1 serving Creamy Chicken Noodle Casserole

Daily Totals: 1,514 calories, 92 g protein, 136 g carbohydrate, 20 g fiber, 66 g fat, 1,356 mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit the blueberries at breakfast and change the A.M. snack to 1 clementine.

To make it 2,000 calories: Increase the blueberries at breakfast to 1 cup, change the banana at A.M. snack to large and the peanut butter to 3 Tbsp., add a slice of whole wheat bread to lunch and increase the cashews to 6 Tbsp. at P.M. snack.

Day 3

Charred Shrimp, Pesto & Quinoa Bowls

Breakfast (357 calories)

1 serving Muffin-Tin Omelets with Feta & Peppers

1 large pear

A.M. Snack (181 calories)

3/4 cup low-fat, plain Greek yogurt

2 Tbsp. sliced strawberries

1 ½ Tbsp. sliced almonds

Lunch (359 calories)

1 serving Meal-Prep Turkey Cobb Salad

1 cup blueberries

P.M. Snack (165 calories)

1 medium apple

½ cup nonfat cottage cheese

Dinner (429 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,491calories, 92 g protein, 140 g carbohydrates, 28 g fiber, 68 g fat, 2,009 mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit the pear at breakfast and reduce to ¼ cup yogurt at A.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Increase to 1 cup yogurt and 3 Tbsp. almonds at A.M. snack, add 1 Tbsp peanut butter to P.M. snack.

Day 4

Greek Roasted Fish with Vegetables

Breakfast (296 calories)

1 serving Muffin-Tin Omelets with Feta & Peppers

2 clementines

A.M. Snack (123 calories)

3 Tbsp. walnuts

Lunch (391 calories)

1 serving Meal-Prep Turkey Cobb Salad

1 large apple

P.M. Snack (268 calories)

1 cup blackberries

¼ cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds

Dinner (422 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,499 calories, 74 g protein, 117 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 88 g fat, 1,563mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit clementines at breakfast and apple at lunch. Reduce to 2 Tbsp almonds at P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Increase to 7 Tbsp. chopped walnuts at A.M. snack, increase to 6 Tbsp. almonds at P.M. snack.

Day 5

6351608.jpg

Breakfast (333 calories)

1 serving Really Green Smoothie

A.M. Snack (275 calories)

1/3 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds

Lunch (275 calories)

1 serving Meal-Prep Turkey Cobb Salad

P.M. Snack (188 calories)

1 cup carrot strips

1/3 cup hummus

Dinner (439 calories)

1 serving Hearty Chickpea & Spinach Stew

Daily Totals: 1,511 calories, 73 g protein, 137 g carbohydrates, 41 g fiber, 84 g fat, 1,732mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Reduce almonds at A.M. snack to 1 ½ Tbsp, reduce hummus at P.M. snack to 1 Tbsp.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 2 hard-boiled eggs to breakfast and add 1 medium banana and 2 ½ Tbsp. peanut butter to lunch.

Day 6

Creamy Skillet Ranch Chicken & Broccoli Credit: Photographer / Brie Passano, Food Stylist / Annie Probst, Prop Stylist / Holly Raibikis

Breakfast (333 calories)

1 serving Really Green Smoothie

A.M. Snack (197 calories)

¼ cup unsalted cashews

Lunch (439 calories)

1 serving Hearty Chickpea & Spinach Stew

P.M. Snack (70 calories)

2 clementines

Dinner (457 calories)

1 serving Creamy Skillet Ranch Chicken & Broccoli

1/3 cup cooked brown rice

Daily Totals: 1,495 calories, 78 g protein, 149 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 73 g fat, 1,256mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Swap the cashews in the A.M. snack for 1 mozzarella string cheese and omit the afternoon snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 2 hard-boiled eggs to breakfast, increase the cashews at A.M. snack to 9 Tbsp., add 1 slice whole-wheat bread to lunch and increase the rice at dinner to ½ cup.

Day 7

Sheet-Pan Chicken Fajitas

Breakfast (378 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup blueberries

¼ cup chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (120 calories)

1 reduced-fat mozzarella string cheese

2 clementines

Lunch (439 calories)

1 serving Hearty Chickpea & Spinach Stew

P.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Dinner (437 calories)

1 serving Sheet-Pan Chicken Fajitas

¼ avocado

Daily Totals: 1,505 calories, 101 g protein, 152 g carbohydrates, 35 g fiber, 63 g fat, 1,462 mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Reduce to 3/4 cup yogurt at breakfast, omit clementines at A.M. snack and avocado at dinner.