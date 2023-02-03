Are Erewhon Smoothies Healthy & Are They Worth the $20 Price Tag?

If you've been on TikTok lately, you may have heard about Erewhon or even the "Bella Hadid smoothie." Erewhon is an LA-based upscale market noted to sell local, organic and sustainable groceries. The local chain has made headlines time and time again in the past year by partnering with influential celebrities—like Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid—for specialized smoothies costing up to $22 a cup.

But are these smoothies even healthy? Find out what's really in the Erewhon celebrity smoothies and if they're worth the high price tag.

Are the Erewhon Smoothies Worth It?

In partnership with Hailey Bieber, Erewhon released a Strawberry Glaze smoothie last summer that's still available in stores for a pricey $17. These are the ingredients:

Malk Almond Milk

Organic Bananas

Organic Strawberries

Organic Avocado

Organic Dates

Organic Maple Syrup

Vital Proteins Vanilla Collagen

Vanilla Stevia

Sea Moss

Organic Coconut Creme

House Made Strawberry Sauce

Last month, Bella Hadid also hopped on the celeb smoothie trend when Erewhon released the Bella Hadid Kinsicle. Even more expensive at $19 each, these are the ingredients:

Kin High Rhode Non-Alcoholic Spirit

Califa Organic Almond Milk

Evolution Fresh Organic Orange Juice

Coconut Cult Organic Orange Creamsicle Yogurt

Lily of The Desert Organic Aloe

OM Organic Lion's Mane Mushroom

OM Organic Mushroom Powder

Rancho Meladuco Organic Dates

Organic Mango

Organic Banana

Organic Turmeric

Himalayan Salt

Organic Coconut Cream

Both of these smoothies are packed with nutrients coming from the fruits and healthy fats, but it's clear that a large reason for the price point of these smoothies is the call for specialty supplements and organic ingredients that are available at Erewhon. Organic ingredients are usually sold at a higher price point than conventional ingredients, but are they healthier?

Organic refers to how the food is produced, including soil quality, treatment of animals and the use of additives. So when it comes to the health benefits of organic ingredients, the science concludes that there's not much of a difference when compared to their conventional counterparts.

These smoothies also use several specialty supplements like collagen, mushroom powder and specialty non-alcoholic spirits, which definitely contribute to the price point. It's important to remember that regardless if it has celebrity backing, most supplements aren't regulated, so it can be hard to know if you're actually getting what's advertised on the bottle. If you are interested in taking any of these supplements, be sure to check for third-party certification to help ensure the product is safe and always talk to your doctor before trying something new. All that said, it's totally possible to follow a healthy eating pattern that meets your needs without the need for a pricey pill or powder.

The Bottom Line