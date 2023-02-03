Are Erewhon Smoothies Healthy & Are They Worth the $20 Price Tag?
If you've been on TikTok lately, you may have heard about Erewhon or even the "Bella Hadid smoothie." Erewhon is an LA-based upscale market noted to sell local, organic and sustainable groceries. The local chain has made headlines time and time again in the past year by partnering with influential celebrities—like Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid—for specialized smoothies costing up to $22 a cup.
But are these smoothies even healthy? Find out what's really in the Erewhon celebrity smoothies and if they're worth the high price tag.
Are the Erewhon Smoothies Worth It?
In partnership with Hailey Bieber, Erewhon released a Strawberry Glaze smoothie last summer that's still available in stores for a pricey $17. These are the ingredients:
- Malk Almond Milk
- Organic Bananas
- Organic Strawberries
- Organic Avocado
- Organic Dates
- Organic Maple Syrup
- Vital Proteins Vanilla Collagen
- Vanilla Stevia
- Sea Moss
- Organic Coconut Creme
- House Made Strawberry Sauce
Last month, Bella Hadid also hopped on the celeb smoothie trend when Erewhon released the Bella Hadid Kinsicle. Even more expensive at $19 each, these are the ingredients:
- Kin High Rhode Non-Alcoholic Spirit
- Califa Organic Almond Milk
- Evolution Fresh Organic Orange Juice
- Coconut Cult Organic Orange Creamsicle Yogurt
- Lily of The Desert Organic Aloe
- OM Organic Lion's Mane Mushroom
- OM Organic Mushroom Powder
- Rancho Meladuco Organic Dates
- Organic Mango
- Organic Banana
- Organic Turmeric
- Himalayan Salt
- Organic Coconut Cream
Both of these smoothies are packed with nutrients coming from the fruits and healthy fats, but it's clear that a large reason for the price point of these smoothies is the call for specialty supplements and organic ingredients that are available at Erewhon. Organic ingredients are usually sold at a higher price point than conventional ingredients, but are they healthier?
Organic refers to how the food is produced, including soil quality, treatment of animals and the use of additives. So when it comes to the health benefits of organic ingredients, the science concludes that there's not much of a difference when compared to their conventional counterparts.
These smoothies also use several specialty supplements like collagen, mushroom powder and specialty non-alcoholic spirits, which definitely contribute to the price point. It's important to remember that regardless if it has celebrity backing, most supplements aren't regulated, so it can be hard to know if you're actually getting what's advertised on the bottle. If you are interested in taking any of these supplements, be sure to check for third-party certification to help ensure the product is safe and always talk to your doctor before trying something new. All that said, it's totally possible to follow a healthy eating pattern that meets your needs without the need for a pricey pill or powder.
The Bottom Line
From what we can tell by the listed ingredients, these Erewhon smoothies include nutritious ingredients, but similar nourishing smoothies can be made at home for a fraction of the price. Our Creamy Strawberry Smoothie and Whipped Frozen Cantaloupe Creamsicle mimic the flavors of the Erewhon drinks, and you only need 5 ingredients for each recipe.